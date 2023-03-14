News you can trust since 1737
Mother's Day: We would love to hear about your amazing mums

This weekend provides an opportunity to show our appreciation for, or to recall, our mothers.

By Helen McGurk
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT- 1 min read
Pay a special tribute to your mum, or mother figure, in this weekend's News Letter
With Mother’s Day fast approaching on March 19, we would love you to tell us what your mother, or mother figure, means to you.

For some this weekend will be bitter sweet. Anyone who has ever lost their mum will know that the fond memories Mother’s Day are tinged with sadness.

The past few years have been really difficult and there is much to thank mothers for.

Perhaps you lost your beloved mum during the pandemic, or perhaps she was very ill due to Covid-19 or another illness.

Or maybe she has gone the extra mile for you or others and deserves a special tribute.

Whatever the reason, we would love to hear from you.

If you would like to share your mum’s story in the News Letter email: [email protected] Please include a daytime contact telephone number.

