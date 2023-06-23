News you can trust since 1737
Motorcyclist (20) dies following road collision in north Antrim

A motorcyclist has died following a road collision in north Antrim.
By Mark Rainey
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:46 BST

The incident occurred on the Moycraig Road in Bushmills around 8pm on Thursday, police said.

On Friday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle shortly after 8pm on Thursday, June 22.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

Moycraig Road in Bushmills - Google imageMoycraig Road in Bushmills - Google image
Moycraig Road in Bushmills - Google image
“Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.

“He was 20-year-old Robert Anderson from the Bushmills area.

Police said the road has now reopened to motorists and that a full investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

TUV leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister said: “I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Anderson as a result of a road accident on the Moycraig Road, Bushmills.

"His family is known to me, and I want to convey to his parents and the immediate family my personal condolences following this tragedy in which a young life has been lost.”Mr Allister added: “My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by Robert’s untimely death and I trust that they will know the presence of the Father of mercies and God of all comfort in the days ahead”.

