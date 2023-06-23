Motorcyclist (20) dies following road collision in north Antrim
The incident occurred on the Moycraig Road in Bushmills around 8pm on Thursday, police said.
On Friday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle shortly after 8pm on Thursday, June 22.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
“Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.
“He was 20-year-old Robert Anderson from the Bushmills area.
Police said the road has now reopened to motorists and that a full investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.
TUV leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister said: “I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Anderson as a result of a road accident on the Moycraig Road, Bushmills.
"His family is known to me, and I want to convey to his parents and the immediate family my personal condolences following this tragedy in which a young life has been lost.”Mr Allister added: “My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by Robert’s untimely death and I trust that they will know the presence of the Father of mercies and God of all comfort in the days ahead”.