The incident occurred on the Moycraig Road in Bushmills around 8pm on Thursday, police said.

On Friday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle shortly after 8pm on Thursday, June 22.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

Moycraig Road in Bushmills - Google image

“Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.

“He was 20-year-old Robert Anderson from the Bushmills area.

Police said the road has now reopened to motorists and that a full investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

TUV leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister said: “I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Anderson as a result of a road accident on the Moycraig Road, Bushmills.