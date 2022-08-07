Motorcyclist dies following weekend collision

PSNI

A police spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s has died following a serious road traffic collision on the Old Dublin Road, Newry... the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm.

“The man died after his motorbike was in a collision with a blue coloured Mini at approximately 11.05am. The Old Dublin Road had been closed for a time and has since reopened.”