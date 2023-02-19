Motorcyclist one of two motorists injured in weekend collision on rural road
Police in Newtownards are appealing for witnesses following a collision in the Ballygowan area.
Inspector Hart said: “We received a report of the collision around 4.40pm on the Drumreagh Road, Ballygowan. Our colleagues from the NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance were both in attendance. Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, involving a motorcycle and a green/blue coloured Suzuki Ignis, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1295 19/02/23.