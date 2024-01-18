Motorists warned of hazardous roads as 'limited gritting' set to continue into Friday following strike action
In a situation update on Thursday afternoon, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) reminded road users that although gritting had been taking place on the M1 and M2 motorways, and the A1 dual carriageway and A4, ice-free roads could not be guaranteed due to the potential for wash-off and the formation of black ice.
Drivers were advised to travel only if it was essential to do so, and to exercise extreme caution if they did venture out, as the road network approaches to the treated highways were not gritted.
“Even where gritting has taken place the Department can never guarantee ice free roads due to potential wash-off from showers and the formation of black ice so please drive slowly and be prepared for changing conditions ,” DfI said in a statement.
“The road network will also remain hazardous for travel on Friday 19 January with gritting only likely to recommence on a limited basis from early morning on Friday 19 January.
"Again, gritting will be confined to the main roads only and drivers may still encounter some portions of their route that are gritted and some portions that are not”.
The statement added: “Road workers will remain on strike until Thursday, 25 January which significantly restricts the volume of gritting that can be carried out from the 19-24 January and disruption should be expected until warmer weather arrives.”
Some local councils made the decision to suspend refuge collection services due to concerns over untreated roads.
Fermanagh and Omagh Council that, as the local government sector was not participating in the strike action, all services and facilities remained operational.
However, a council spokeswoman said: “It is possible that industrial action by central government departments, such as disruption to the road gritting service within the Department for Infrastructure, may have an impact on the delivery of Council services such as refuse collections”.
In a later update, the council said: “There has been minimal disruption to Council services as a result of the planned day of industrial action. A small number of public facing events taking place today and tomorrow morning have been rescheduled.”
A spokesman for the Causeway Coast and Glens said that the lack of road gritting meant that “some disruption to bin collections” was likely to occur on Thursday, and added: “Should your bin not be collected, householders and businesses are kindly asked to continue to leave their bin out. Your bin will be collected at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so”.
Derry City and Strabane Council said: "The Strahan Road centre in Strabane is open and staff are currently working to open other sites when it’s safe to do so. We urge the public to be patient and when using our centres please be careful and co-operate fully with staff.”