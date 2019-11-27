Motorists warned of traffic disruption as farmers' protest escalates

Motorists have been warned to expect traffic disruption in Dublin as a protest by farmers in the city continues to escalate.

The protest saw hundreds of farmers and tractors flood the city centre on Tuesday, causing many road closures and disruption across Dublin.

Gardai have warned commuters about numerous road closures on Wednesday morning.

It comes after two tractors and a group of protesters blocked politicians and Oireachtas staff from leaving Leinster House on Tuesday evening.

The independent group of farmers are demanding a meeting with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

The Minister could be seen briefly speaking with farmers in a clip posted on social media on Wednesday morning.

The group is calling for a better price than they get for animals.

It is believed the protesters have called for more farmers from across the country to take part while there has also been fears over plans to cause disruption to the M50.

A number of roads have been closed including St Stephen's Green East and North as well as Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

Gardai have placed a barricade on Kildare Street preventing vehicles from entering.

Dublin Bus has told commuters to expect delays on all their route because of the ongoing demonstration.

The Department of Agriculture has been contacted for comment.