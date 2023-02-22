MPs back ‘Daithi’s Law’ new organ donation arrangements for Northern Ireland

MPs supported the change to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill as it passed through its Commons stages.

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will now head to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann from Belfast, who is waiting for a new heart, high-fived his dad when MPs backed the change.

Daithi MacGahbann and his father Mairtin MacGahbann outside the Houses of Parliament in London, before watching the NI Executive Formation Bill pass through the Commons

Daithi’s family travelled to Westminster to watch the regulations introduced by the Government clear their Commons stages.

The Government has moved to progress the stalled legislation on the opt-out donation system because the political impasse at Stormont means local Assembly members have been unable to convene to pass the regulations.

Speaking at Westminster before the Bill passed, Daithi’s father Mairtin MacGabhann said: “It’s an emotional day and a very proud day.

“The victory is finally sinking in. I don’t think it will fully sink in for a few years maybe.”

Mr MacGabhann said he expected the Bill to get Royal Assent on March 6 with Daithi’s Law in place for early summer.

Last week, a bid to restore the Assembly to pass the law failed when the DUP again exercised its veto to prevent the election of a speaker, meaning no further business could be conducted.

Northern Ireland Secretary Mr Heaton-Harris said he was taking the “exceptional step” of progressing the legislation at Westminster following cross-party support for the plight of Daithi.

Daithi smiled and waved to MPs as the Commons debate got under way on Wednesday.

Mr Heaton-Harris praised the family for their “valiant efforts”, telling MPs: “They should not need to be here today to see this change being put in place. The Assembly could and should have convened to take this across the finish line.

“I recognise that this issue is exceptional both in terms of the sheer importance it holds and also the cross-party support it commands both in Northern Ireland and this House, and on that basis the Government has tabled … important amendments to this Bill to facilitate those changes to be taken forward in the Assembly in the continued absence of a speaker.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said the changes will become operational by the spring.

The opt-out system, which already operates in the rest of the UK, will mean adults in Northern Ireland would be presumed to be donors, unless they took a decision to opt out. It was being implemented to increase donation rates in the region.

The Government Bill will also delay the requirement for the formation of an executive at Stormont until January 18 next year and delay an Assembly election to April 11 at the latest.

The Government said the additional time would allow the Stormont parties “to focus attention on restoring devolved institutions” as well as providing space for continued UK/EU dialogue over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

