MPs skipping queue to see the Monarch attracts criticism

MPs have been offered four extra tickets to visit Westminster Hall, a House of Commons spokesperson confirmed.

It allows their guests to bypass the miles-long queue, which was temporarily paused yesterday due to overwhelming demand from people eager to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin.

Most Parliamentary staff can also avoid the line and bring one guest.

Members of the public in the queue on the South Bank near to Lambeth Bridge, London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Thursday September 15, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But people who work directly for MPs and peers, such as parliamentary researchers, cannot.

They and people employed by contractors in Parliament – such as cleaners, security guards and caterers – must queue with the public to attend the lying in state.

It has led to accusations from the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union that they are being treated as “second class citizens”.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “It’s symbolic that hard-working security guards, cleaners and catering staff in Parliament are treated as second class citizens.

“As we usher in a new era, it’s time for them to be treated as equals and at least given a pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”