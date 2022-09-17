MPs skipping queue to see the Monarch attracts criticism
As members of the public stand in line for hours to see the Queen lying in state, a rule allowing MPs and peers to skip the queue along with up to four guests has drawn criticism.
MPs have been offered four extra tickets to visit Westminster Hall, a House of Commons spokesperson confirmed.
It allows their guests to bypass the miles-long queue, which was temporarily paused yesterday due to overwhelming demand from people eager to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin.
Most Parliamentary staff can also avoid the line and bring one guest.
Most Popular
-
1
This is the full route for the procession of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday September 19 to Westminster Abbey and later onwards to Windsor Castle
-
2
Revealed: sectarian criminal history of Niall Sheerin – the man jailed for seven years for possession of the gun that killed Lyra McKee
-
3
Man detained after disturbance inside Westminster Hall
But people who work directly for MPs and peers, such as parliamentary researchers, cannot.
They and people employed by contractors in Parliament – such as cleaners, security guards and caterers – must queue with the public to attend the lying in state.
It has led to accusations from the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union that they are being treated as “second class citizens”.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “It’s symbolic that hard-working security guards, cleaners and catering staff in Parliament are treated as second class citizens.
“As we usher in a new era, it’s time for them to be treated as equals and at least given a pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”
Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, said she was giving away her guest tickets in a ballot for her constituents to enter.