Mum of tragic Jennifer Cardy dies at age of 73

Patricia Cardy,mother of murdered school girl Jennifer Cardy

She passed away peacefully in hospital on Saturday, aged 73.

The Ballinderry woman and her family spent 30 years waiting for justice, until 2011 when Black was finally found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering Jennifer.

The nine-year-old had been cycling to a friend’s house a short distance from where she lived in Ballinderry when she was abducted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Cardy who disappeared from Ballinderry in August 1981, while cycling to a friend's house. Her bicycle was later discovered in a field close to her home. Six days later and following a huge search operation, her body was found at a dam near Hillsborough. Pacemaker Press 27/10/2011

Black had previously been convicted in 1994 of the rape and murder of schoolgirls Susan Maxwell, 11, Caroline Hogg, five, and Sarah Harper, 10, in the Borders, Edinburgh and Leeds. He died, aged 68, in Maghaberry in 2016.

Patricia Cardy had last year published her memoir ‘There Came A Day’.

In the book she said her heart ached for the family of 13-year-old Genette Tate, whose body was never recovered but is widely believed to have been one of Black’s victims.

She said that like Genette’s family, she had wanted to speak to the killer: “Like Genette Tate’s father, I shared a deep desire to speak with Robert Black, though wondering if, given the opportunity, I would have the guts to do it.

“I will never know. Nevertheless, I wanted to ask him one thing, and I rehearsed the words again, ‘Robert, you have done little that has been good in your life. This is one good thing only you can do. You alone can and must tell grieving parents where each of their daughters’ bodies lie. You know where you have hidden them. This is one good thing only you can do, perhaps, the only good thing you will ever do’.

“This was to be my plea, my personal and heartfelt plea to Robert Black. How I wish I had got the chance to do so.

“All these years, and with every other recorded murder of other little girls since Jennifer, my heart dies another death.

“The body of Jennifer was discovered, returned to her beloved family, and given a proper, worthy interment.

“There are yet at least 10, perhaps 12, undiscovered bodies of little girls across the UK, Ireland and continental Europe, which bear the hallmarks of Robert Black.

“None shall carry, due to his death, the finality each saddened family has longed to see.”