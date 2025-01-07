'Murder probe under way' as body found in search for missing Belfast man John George in Spain - family issues statement

By Gráinne Ní Aodha
Published 7th Jan 2025, 18:20 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 18:41 GMT
A body has been found in Spain and is believed to be that of missing Belfast man John George.

The 37-year-old had been holidaying in Alicante and was reported missing after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland on December 18.

Mr George, a father-of-two, was last in touch with his family four days previously.

Mr George’s family and friends have travelled to Spain to help search efforts and made pleas for any information about his whereabouts.

John GeorgeJohn George
John George

Parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin – along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland were involved in the wide-scale operation.

Police in Northern Ireland have been aiding their Spanish counterparts with their investigation and had issued appeals for information that could locate Mr George.

The discovery of a body ends “an extremely tortuous search process” for the family of John George, a statement issued on their behalf has said.

Solicitor firm KRW Law said Mr George’s father contacted them shortly after 5pm to say that Spanish police believe they have found his son’s remains.

A murder investigation has also been launched, it said.

“Mr Billy George was told that his son’s body was now in a morgue awaiting formal identification,” the statement said.

“The family are both distressed but also relieved at this latest news.

“It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body.

“The family want to thank all who have helped and supported them over the last number of days.

“They now respectfully ask for some privacy to allow them both time and space to engage on the next harrowing stages on what is now a formalised murder investigation.”

