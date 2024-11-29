Murders of two soldiers ten years apart to be remembered at church services in County Fermanagh this weekend

Alistair Slater who was murdered by The Provisional IRA on 2nd December 1984.

Monday marks two milestone anniversaries in Fermanagh with two soldiers murdered 10 years apart by The Provisional IRA.

Lisnaskea based SEFF are working in partnership with local churches and others from within the community to mark the anniversaries.

Director Kenny Donaldson explained: “Prayers will be said in Derrylin Church of Ireland on Sunday morning at 10.30am to remember John Maddocks who was murdered on 2nd December 1974.

“John was 32-years-old, married and had three children, he was a soldier with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps holding the rank of Warrant Officer (WO) and was from Stockport, Cheshire.

Memorial tribute to John Maddocks

“John was murdered instantly when a Provisional IRA bomb that was planted in a milk churn exploded. He was examining the bomb at Gortmullen, Derrylin”.

Mr Donaldson added: “Meanwhile in Tubrid Church of Ireland, Kesh on Sunday a short act of remembrance and dedication of a new plaque will take place at 3pm marking the 40th Anniversary since Alistair Slater was murdered by The Provisional IRA on 2nd December 1984.

“Alistair was 28-years-old, and was a soldier with the Parachute Regiment but was serving with the SAS.

“Alistair was a soldier who served in B Squadron, Air Troop, 22 Special Air Service (SAS) and was murdered while on operations against the Provisional IRA at Drumrush, Kesh.

“The operation led to the deaths of Antoine Mac Giolla Bhrighde and Kieran Fleming and the arrest of two other members of the four-man Provisional IRA terror unit.

“The Provisional IRA terrorists had been attempting to attack an RUC police car with a land mine. Alistair was posthumously awarded the Military Medal for his role in the action.

“Prior to joining the SAS, Alistair was a member of 1 Para. He appeared in the 1982 British TV documentary The Paras as one of the instructors of a group of Parachute Regiment recruits undertaking their basic training. The programme began filming just prior to the Falklands War.”

His obituary appeared in the regiment's internal newssheet, Mars and Minerva, and indicated that he was a member of the SAS.

His obituary read: "the operation was a success, leaving two IRA gunmen dead, a further two captured, recovering 1,000lb of explosive, and saving countless RUC lives. The loss of Al however was a bitterly high price for us to pay". Alistair was from Leicestershire.

Alistair was one of four SAS soldiers to be killed during ‘The Troubles.’

Mr Donaldson continued: “It is important to mark these milestone anniversaries and to remember two men who continue to be grieved by their families and former colleagues. 10 years separates their murders but many people within Derrylin and Kesh still reflect on the events which led to these men’s lives being stolen away.

“We acknowledge their courage and commitment to service, striving to post their part in thwarting terrorism.