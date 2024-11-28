'My recovery is going very well': DCI John Caldwell speaks as he collects King's Police Medal

DCI John Caldwell said he was “very honoured” after receiving his King’s Police Medal (KPM) from the Princess Royal today.

The well-known PSNI detective, who survived being shot multiple times, received his KPM in a service at Buckingham Palace.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the attempt on his life in Omagh on February 22, 2023.

News of his KPM award had been made in July.

John Caldwell, Detective Chief Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) after being decorated with the King's Police Medal at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London: Aaron Chown /PA Wire

The medals are awarded “to members of the police service in all four nations of the UK for a specially distinguished record in police specific services of conspicuous merit, along with special services to royalty, heads of states and valuable political and secret services”.

Speaking to the PA news agency Mr Caldwell said: “I’m feeling very happy, feel very privileged, feel very honoured to be – firstly nominated – and then to receive such a very nice medal from the King.

“I’ve been impacted, obviously, the attack upon me: I was shot nine times. I’m still recovering from those injuries.

“But the recovery is going very well. That’s thanks to the medical teams and thanks to the support from family and friends and from my wife and my son.”

He added: “(The) Princess Royal was very aware of who I was and very aware of the incident that I came through, and just wished me very well.”

Trevor Clarke, a member of the Policing Board and the DUP’s spokesman on policing, told the News Letter: “He’s a very well-deserving recipient, who’s done excellent work throughout his career, with lots of evidence of that work for us all to see.

“I wish him and his family the best wishes.

“The work and dedication he has given to the service should be an inspiration to others.”

Speaking at the time the award was announced in July, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said Mr Caldwell was the subject of a “cowardly and murderous attack last year”.

He said: “The officers and staff of the PSNI continue to face such threats and this particular award is a recognition of John's police service, and his bravery and that of his family.

“Despite the despicable attack that bravery and selfless courage has continued to shine through.

“I know that the support received from the public has been tremendous and, for this, we extend a heartfelt thanks.”

Also receiving his honour from Princess Anne was Julian Smith, the Tory MP who was secretary of state for Northern Ireland during 2019-2020.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Chris Boardman was made a CBE.

