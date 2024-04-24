Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At time of writing Patrick Brown, MLA for the Alliance Party for South Down, has posted nothing on either his Twitter or Facebook accounts since news of his surprise resignation broke, nor has he or his constituency office responded to attempts by the News Letter to reach him.

The news was announced at about 9.15pm on Tuesday night by the Alliance Party press office, saying he was quitting as an MLA “with immediate effect” for “personal reasons”.

There has been an absence of commentary too from fellow Alliance MLAs on social media, with the Twitter accounts of party leader Naomi Long and Stephen Farry (and a string of other senior figures) containing no thanks, tributes, or any mention of their colleague.

One who did comment was former North Antrim Alliance MLA Dr Patricia O'Lynn, who quit last year after less than a year in post (saying she was going to take up a job at Queen’s University Belfast instead).

"A good decision for Patrick Brown MLA who has a purpose-driven agenda for change set to be more impactful than possible in current role,” she wrote on Twitter.

"You will be missed by those who understand how you pushed the party to new levels of achievement. Excited to see where your career takes you!”

She was asked to clarify what she means by “purpose-driven agenda” and Mr Brown having “pushed the party to new levels of achievement”; no response had been received at time of writing.

Mr Brown’s political career began in 2014 when he was elected – barely – to a seat on Rowallane in Newry, Mourne and Down.

He ended up topping the poll in this district when he defended his seat four years later.

He sought higher office in 2016 and 2017 as an MLA, and in 2019 as an MP, but went unelected each time until 2022 when he was elected as an MLA in South Down.

He had been convicted in 2017 of drink-driving on his motorbike at 4am on the Ballynahatty Road, a rural road south of Belfast, with Dr O’Lynn as his pillion passenger (she was not charged with any offence).

Mr Brown was fined £250 and received a one-year driving ban, which was reduced by three months after he completed a drink-driving offenders’ course, and was barred from the council for six months, declaring himself “ashamed” of his actions.

In its 9.15pm press release announcing his resignation on Tuesday night, the Alliance Party said: “It is with regret we announce Patrick’s immediate resignation due to personal reasons.

“We thank him for his service, which saw him help Alliance make an historic breakthrough in South Down at the Assembly, and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

It included a statement from Mr Brown himself adding: “I want to thank the people of South Down, whose support helped me and the local Alliance team substantially grow the party in the constituency.

“It has been an honour to represent local people and help them on important issues.

"I am proud of my track record as a constituency MLA and remain committed to Alliance values, and look forward to seeing the party continue to grow across Northern Ireland.

“This May, I will have been an elected representative for 10 years and feel the time is right to step aside for personal reasons. I am proud of the work I have done since being elected, including supporting those impacted by flooding, campaigning on environmental and animal welfare issues, and my work on the Windsor Framework and Infrastructure Committees.