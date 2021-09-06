Nadine Coyle says she is devastated by death of former Girls Aloud signging partner Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle with Sarah Harding, both of Girls Aloud, during an in store appearance at HMV music store in Oxford Street, London in February 2005. Nadine, from Londonderry, is devastated by the death of Sarah

Ms Harding, 39, pictured far right with Nadine in 2005, revealed last August that she had breast cancer, which had spread.

Writing on Instagram, Nadine Coyle said: “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!”

Nadine, who is from Londonderry, continued in her tribute to Ms Harding, pictured above: “I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Sarah Harding seen in 2015. Her mother Marie "she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered"

Ms Harding’s mother Marie announced the death on Instagram. The caption under the black and white image of Harding smiling said: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead. – Marie x”

Tributes have been paid to Harding from pop stars and TV personalities.

Music manager Louis Walsh, who helped create the group on ITV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, said he would remember Harding with “great fondness”.

“Anytime she came to Dublin in the early days we went out to the Pod nightclub and would be the last to leave.”

Geri Horner of the Spice Girls, who was also a judge on The Rivals, wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

Former Big Brother host, Davina McCall, wrote: “So so sad to hear about Sarah … a star from the get go, hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile.”

