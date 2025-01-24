Nathan Carter plays the Elim Complex, Bangor, on February 14, 2025

​"I've been over and back to London maybe five or six times over the last two months working with Guy Chambers, who wrote a lot of Robbie Williams' hits. He has a studio in Notting Hill."

Nathan promises a “fresh approach” on the new, as yet untitled album.

“There’s new music, new songs, new production, so I'm looking forward to it and getting some new material out this year."

However, fans of the honey-voiced Scouser needn’t worry that the album will be more ‘poppy’ than his usual modern, mainstream Irish country music sound.

“It’s still not far from what I was doing country-wise with accordions and fiddles, but with Guy’s pop background it will sound different. We've written about 10 songs so far and we’re still writing away and then we’re going to start recording next month."

What makes this album different, is that it’s the 34-year-old singing sensation’s first ever full album of original material.

"I've always done a few covers and written stuff myself through the years, but I’ve never done a full original album. Generally, I'd be writing stuff on my phone all the time, just different ideas of being on the road and stories and stuff that happens in daily life.”

A young Nathan Carter

There’s one song from Nathan’s back catalogue of material that holds a special place in his heart.

“I wrote a song called Liverpool a number of years ago with a friend of mine who has passed away. It talks about growing up in Liverpool, the music of the Beatles, the football, the tragedy that happened at Hillsborough, we mention the 96 people that were killed in that. That song always touches a nerve whenever I sing it. I don't sing it that often, but when I do, it's one I'm very proud of."

Nathan Carter hit the big time in 2012 with his version of Bob Dylan’s track Wagon Wheel and since then his musical ascendency seems unstoppable.

Always immaculately presented, a model of country music wholesomeness and unfailing humility, Nathan, whose parents Ian and Noreen are originally from Newry, has been singing and performing since he was a child.

Nathan Carter plays the Elim Complex, Bangor, on February 13

The hard-working star (he did 42 flights last year) is also back on the road with dates around the UK and Ireland, interspersed with a couple of glitzy bookings, including the All Star Irish Cruise around the Caribbean at the end of February.

It will be Nathan’s 10th time doing the the cruise, which sees lots of Irish singers and bands, like Daniel O’Donnell, Dominic Kirwan, Brendan Shine, and many more, take to the high seas to perform.

Later in the year he’ll be travelling to the sun-drenched southwest of Spain for his own ‘Carter on the Costa’ gig.

“I think this year we're going to be taking around 700 fans, so it's the biggest trip I've ever embarked upon. We bring lots of entertainers and comedians and DJs out to entertain them for the week, so it's literally a hooley in the sun for six nights.”

But before all the international jet-setting, the "still young, free and single’ star will be playing on February 14 at the Elim Complex, Bangor.

“I'm really looking forward to that. We normally do it at Christmas, but we didn't get a chance to do it this year, so we're doing it on Valentine's Day, which is something a bit different.

“Then we're doing a couple of gigs in the Waterfront in Belfast later this year as well, which are selling fast already.”

Nathan - a former head chorister in the Liverpool boys choir – moved to Ireland when he was 18 and has lived in Co Fermanagh ever since. He bought a new lakeside bungalow a while ago and is still in the process of doing it up.

"It’s going very slowly, I wish it was finished. Between trying to get all the builders and keep them on site, it's been a bit of a nightmare. I was hoping to have it finished by Christmas just gone, but it looks like it'll be next Christmas before it's fully finished. But I've seen enough Grand Designs to know it always goes over budget and over time.”

Since the pandemic, Nathan has become more circumspect about many aspects of his life, including his work commitments,

“This year we kind of slimmed down the amount of gigs we're doing. I'm taking a month off in May for my birthday and going on a family holiday for a month. I've never been able to do that before. I’ve kind of made a couple of changes along the way.”

One major change last October was his segue into fashion, with the launch of a new unisex clothing range, Carter Clothing.

“The clothing line's done really well. We're working on the spring-summer collection now to get that into shops and get online. It was a good launch and hopefully other shops will take it on later this year.”

However, the snapper dresser admits he hasn’t always been interested in fashion.

“It's only in the last few years that I've got into clothing. If you've seen some of the outfits I wore 10 years ago, you'd laugh your head off...I’m thinking of the shiny silver suits.

“It's only since doing photo shoots and performing on TV, getting designers in to actually style me that I've realised what I like and what I don't like. It’s been a bit of a journey, going from what I used to wear to what I wear now.

"I haven't worn brown shoes in over 10 years and the bootcut jeans went out about then too. A lot of my friends still wear them, so I can't slag it, because I’d be slagging them.”

Nathan Carter has built up a huge following around the world, but he still gets surprised when fans surface in far-flung places.

“Our online shop sends out stuff every week and we got a lot of orders from Japan at Christmas, which I thought was the most bizarre thing ever because I've never released any music or didn't know how anybody in Japan would know of my stuff, but we had orders from people in Japan looking for books and calendars, CDs and jumpers. I was like, ‘this is nuts!”

Could a gig in the Land of the Rising Sun be on the cards?

“You never know, maybe. I do like Japanese food, which is a good excuse.”

From clubs and pubs, cruise ships and arenas, Nathan Carter has played them all, but one venue stands out. "It was gigging in the London Palladium for the first time about eight years ago. Being backstage there and seeing posters of all the people that have played it, from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones and Johnny Cash.

"Going on that stage was quite a moment. I’ve been lucky enough to have played it seven or eight times since and I go back in March to do it again.”

To relax, the industrious star loves nothing better than watching films.

“I'm a movie addict. I go to the cinema probably twice a week whenever I'm at home. I'll watch any new film that's out. I just love going to the cinema and turning my phone off, as it never stops, between all the different activities and business stuff going on."

He recently watched the controversial movie, Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman.

“It was full of sex the whole way through and I hadn't read the description. I went with two friends and we laughed from the start till the end.”

Nathan enjoys working with other musical stars, but there’s two in particular he’d love to join forces with.

“I'd love to do a collaboration with Ed Sheeran or Dolly Parton. I think that'd be a dream come true if it ever happened.”