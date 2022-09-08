The prayers of the nation had been with the Queen throughout today as news of her declining health began to spread.

BBC One had suspended its scheduled programming to keep the public updated on news from Balmoral while members of the royal family, including her children Charles, Anne, Edward, Andrew, gathered at her bedside at her Scottish residence.

Crowds made their way to Buckingham Palace to lay flowers after Her Majesty was revealed to be under medical supervision earlier this afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Germany in 2015. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On Twitter, the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English highlighted the significance of the senior royals making their way to Balmoral.

“This is as grave as it gets, I am so sorry to say,” she said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said earlier today: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family as they gather at Balmoral.