Nation enters mourning as The Queen’s death at her Balmoral residence in Scotland is announced
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, has been officially announced by Buckingham Palace.
The prayers of the nation had been with the Queen throughout today as news of her declining health began to spread.
BBC One had suspended its scheduled programming to keep the public updated on news from Balmoral while members of the royal family, including her children Charles, Anne, Edward, Andrew, gathered at her bedside at her Scottish residence.
Crowds made their way to Buckingham Palace to lay flowers after Her Majesty was revealed to be under medical supervision earlier this afternoon.
Most Popular
-
1
M1 tragedy: New father Philip Rainey, 21, was ‘an absolute gentleman’ who ‘played his heart out’ on the rugby field
-
2
Rat Woman Patricia Page who features in BBC One NI’s True North is one of Northern Ireland’s everyday superheroes
-
3
Heating oil stocks running ‘dangerously low’, warns Northern Ireland trade body
-
4
Everything you need to know about the NI International Airshow 2022
-
5
SDLP MP’s ‘second horseman of the apocalyse’ jibe
On Twitter, the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English highlighted the significance of the senior royals making their way to Balmoral.
“This is as grave as it gets, I am so sorry to say,” she said.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said earlier today: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family as they gather at Balmoral.
“I know across Northern Ireland there will be an outpouring of emotion right now.”