The forecaster had said that plummeting temperatures would bring a risk of ice last night, especially in the west and north.

The warning ended at 10am this morning.

The Department for Infrastructure salted roads on the scheduled network last night from around 6pm and advised road users to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QUB Accommodation warned its Belfast students to be wary of icy conditions as well as pointing out there used to be a skating rink on campus in 1894.

Our archive photo from January 1981 was taken on a morning more than 40 years when now and ice played havoc with driving conditions across Northern Ireland.

The driver of the Cortina escaped serious injury when his car landed on the top of the central reservation barriers on the Sydenham bypass.

——— ———

Snow and ice played havoc with driving conditions across Northern Ireland in January 1981. Picture: News Letter archives

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry