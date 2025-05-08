New American Pope makes first public appearance to jubilant scenes in Rome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first-ever American Pope has appeared in front of jubilant crowds in Rome as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV emerged onto the balcony of St Peter's Basilica as a packed St Peter's Square erupted in cheers and applause.

He was Cardinal Robert Prevost, from Chicago, and is fairly young for a Pope, at the age of 69.

His election drew speedy congratulations from US President Donald Trump who described an American Pope as "such an honour".

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Crowds had been joyously waving flags and chanting "Habemus Papam" - the Latin for "we have a Pope" - since white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel shortly after 5pm UK time on Thursday.

The new pontiff is the 267th Pope, becoming the religious leader of some 1.4 billion Catholics across the globe and someone believed to be called as the successor to St Peter , who was the first.

In his first words as Pope, the new pontiff told the adoring crowd: "Peace be with you".

White smoke billowing from The Vatican, indicating a new pope has been chosen

International development charity Cafod said Pope Leo "will be a voice of wisdom in a fractured and divided world", and that his years as a missionary in Peru mean he can bring into his papacy "the vital perspective of the global south, elevating voices from the margins to centre stage".

The secret conclave meeting - steeped in tradition and mystery - had only just begun some 24 hours before white smoke emerged.

The 133 cardinals had voted on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, with black smoke emitted from the chapel chimney twice, showing no-one had been elected.

But in the bright sunshine of Thursday afternoon, white smoke began to billow out, with onlookers bearing witness to history as the Church confirmed it had its new leader.

Bells tolled to confirm the news - perhaps in a marker of the confusion at previous conclaves where the colour of the smoke was not completely clear.

Each of the electors, mostly dressed in distinctive bright red vestments, had taken an oath pledging secrecy ahead of the process of casting anonymous ballots for their choice.

At a special mass ahead of the conclave, cardinals were reminded of the "choice of exceptional importance" they must make.

Three UK cardinals took part in conclave - Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe and Rome -based Cardinal Arthur Roche .

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who also took part in the conclave, is Irish-born but has mainly ministered in the US and been based in Rome for some years.

The voting cardinals - those aged under 80 who were the only ones eligible to cast a ballot - were urged to "invoke the help of the Holy Spirit" to help them elect a pope "whom the Church and humanity need at this difficult and complex turning point in history".

This conclave was thought to be one of the most diverse of any meeting of cardinals before, representing some 70 countries and hailing from places like Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga, which had not had a cardinal before.

Pope Francis had appointed some 108 of the 133 cardinals who took part in the conclave to choose his successor.

The new Pope will have the challenge of following in the footsteps of the late Francis, whose popularity saw him dubbed "the people's pope".

He had been vocal on politics, speaking out against war and climate change, and urged more focus on the poor and downtrodden of the world.