Before then, the borough council has announced it is holding a public open day on Saturday, June 3. The event runs from 10am to 2pm, with no need to pre-register.

The new crematorium is located just off the A8 from Sandyknowes Roundabout (M2) to Larne, directly opposite Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey. When it opens, the crematorium will operate Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, offering a 45-minute service hourly from 10am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the council's website, the Ceremony Room can accommodate 164 people. The waiting room has the ability to double up as an overflow to the Ceremony Room and has a tribute screen and speakers.

The new Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium and Memorial Garden will open in summer 2023

Pricing for 2023/24 is £475 for residents in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough and £950 for non-residents.

All faiths are welcome to use the crematorium and services can be religious or secular. There are no burial grounds at the crematorium but there will be the ability to lay cremated remains to rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council continued: "There will be a Memorial Garden designed for quiet thought and reflection. Great comfort can be found in choosing a memorial for your loved ones and we will offer a Sanctum Panorama and elegant Sanctum Family Vaults where your loved one’s cremated remains can rest peacefully."

There will be 107 parking spaces on site, 94 standard spaces including 13 accessible spaces. There will be 4 EV charging points, and two of these are in accessible spaces.