New behind the scenes book reveals how Billy Bingham's unlikely lads lit up España '82

​Although every Northern Ireland fan old enough to remember Spain 82 will have the team’s herorics indelibly etched in their memories, one man saw and heard everything behind the scenes and his story is just as remarkable.

Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham with an exhausted Martin O'Neill after the team's 1-0 victory over Spain in June 1982. Photo: Pacemaker

A Belfast man living and working in Madrid, Tony Matthews was appointed as interpreter for Billy Bingham’s squad and back room staff for the duration of the tournament.

So while everyone else involved was focussed on their own roles and responsibilities, Tony was everywhere – from having breakfast with the management team and ensuring the NI contingent had everything they needed, to translating for Billy Bingham and the players in the face of relentless scrutiny from the Spanish media.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Tony was eventually convinced by his cousin and former News Letter political editor Henry McDonald to share his unrivalled insight in a book.

Tony Mathews with his book about the 1982 World Cup finals

Sadly Henry, who was also the Guardian’s Ireland correspondent for many years, passed away last year before ‘Yer Man Will Look After Your Language’ was published.

Tony’s recollection of that hectic few months has been aided by his personal diary, letters, documents and his own photographs.

One recurring theme in the build-up to the unforgettable ‘night in Valencia’ – and the history-making strike from Gerry Armstrong that humbled their mighty hosts – was that Northern Ireland were more interested in drinking and partying than playing football.

Tony did his best to shield the manager and the team from media reports dismissing the squad as “late night revellers,” after some were spotted leaving a popular Valencia nightspot in the early hours.

But the reports kept coming, and his task became impossible when a photo emerged of one player sleeping on a sun lounger surrounded by empty beer bottles (believed to have been a practical joke).

This media portrayal only served to compound the sense of shock and despair when the men in green topped qualifying Group E ahead of Spain and Yugoslavia.

“With a bit of luck they could've even gone further in the tournament. Billy Bingham actually allowed himself to dream about that!” Tony said.

In the book, Tony also recalls the daunting task, in the immediate aftermath of the 1-0 defeat, of being sent to the Spanish dressing room with four Northern Ireland shirts seeking four Spain shirts in return. He found the on-pitch mood of the Spanish players had not improved by the time he reached their dressing room – with the raucous NI celebrations down the corridor making the encounter even more excruciating.

Tony was treated as one of the squad and struck up some great friendships, including one with goalscoring hero Gerry Armstrong.

Quoted on the book’s cover, Armstrong says: “Tony did a superb job as Billy Bingham’s link with the Spanish press and the Irish FA’s liaison with the Spanish Royal Organising Committee as well as being involved in helping to coordinate normal day-to-day activities. He soon became an honorary member of the squad and we have remained friends ever since.”

All proceeds from the book will go to the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.