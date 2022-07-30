New book charts the ties between Lisburn parish and the former ‘killing fields’ of Uganda

Rev Paul Dundas

The book – ‘Never Lose Hope: The Story of St Apollo school, Kasizi’ – is a story littered with “grace and generosity”.

The author, the Rev Paul Dundas, relates on the partnership between his Christ Church congregation and St Apollo community, located in what was once the “killing fields” of Uganda.

“At the heart of this story are children at St Apollo school, Kasizi, their education and learning and growing in a place of hope because of the God we worship”, says the Rev Dundas, whose congregation raised a significant £120,000 for the project.

The first brick was laid at the school in 2012, with the story in the book based on Rev Paul’s personal reflections, as well as thoughts of members of Christ Church teams who travelled to Kasizi over the past decade.

Rev Dundas confirms;; “When we first went to Kasizi in 2012 all we saw was a building site.

“Now now it is a community because of the God we know. What a transformation, hope now prevails. It is a different world completely.”

Speaking at the book launch, Lagan Valley Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler said he found the Christ Church project in Uganda “full of miracles, grace and generosity”.

“It is really astonishing what God can and does do when we are faithful to His calling and obedient to act.

That’s clearly what has happened here with the partnership between Christ Church, Lisburn, the Fields of Life’ charity, and St Apollo School, Kasizi,Uganda,” said Mr Butler.

He felt the book’s title ‘Never Lose Hope’ was a powerful phrase, and one that would resonate both in Lisburn and in this part of Uganda.

“There is much to be proud of in this book and in the delivery of the help to the families with the school at Kazisi. For me it is the seeds of God’s love that you have planted in the hearts and lives of those children and adults that will help transform those families, the villages and in God’s time a nation,” adds Mr Butler.

St Apollo has a new school building, cook house, teachers’ residence, nursery, and extension to the local church, thanks to the Lisburn connection and the very generous financial outlreach from the Christ Church congregation..