The much-anticipated Ebrington Hotel in Londonderry has confirmed that it will be open for business on Friday, July 7.

The four-star deluxe hotel posted a message on Twitter, saying: ‘Delighted to announce we have been granted our license & will be opening 7 July 2023. Massive thanks to McKelvey Construction, our suppliers & our AMAZING staff who have brought this project in on deadline.’

Another post continued: ‘Thanks for all the messages of support. Can’t wait to showcase this iconic building brought back to life by RPP Architects, McKelvey Construction and Eamon Carberry design.’

They also revealed on social media an opening offer adding: ‘20% Discount on all room bookings in July & August 2023, booked before 12 July 2023. To receive the discount quote the code EBRINGTONUNVEILED.’

The £15m hotel promises to bring visitors from all over the world to enjoy its luxury spa, riverfront views, The Oak Room Restaurant and a wedding venue which can cater to up to 200 guests.

