New dog agility exercise areas proving popular with both owners and pets in Co Tyrone

Chair of Mid Ulster Council Councillor Dominic Molloy at the new dog park at Dungannon Park

As well as providing some safe spaces for dogs to exercise off the lead, the owners are also enjoying the social aspect of meeting up with like-minded pet lovers.

The pilot initiative, which involves two separate enclosures for small (under 13.5kg) and larger dogs, has been established at Dungannon Park by Mid Ulster Council.

Chair of the council, Cllr Dominic Molloy has welcomed the new dog park exercising area.

He said: “The addition of this area is not only for the health and sociability of our pets, but also for our pet owners to benefit from a safe space to let their dog off lead, and to meet other dog walkers and spark new friendships while doing so.”

Cllr Molloy added: "So far, feedback received from local dog owners who have recently tried the park is very positive and they are really pleased with the new facility. I hope that dog owners will continue to enjoy using the new park and do so responsibly."

In a statement, the council said: “While using the dog park, owners are responsible for the behaviour of their dogs and dogs must be kept under control at all times.

"Owners must stay within the enclosure supervising their dog and have a lead readily available. Dog foul must be removed immediately with bins provided in each enclosure.”