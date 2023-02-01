New home for Shrigley Bell as push to restore its former clock tower home continues

While the hunt continues for funding to restore its former home – the Shrigley Clock Tower – the iconic bell has been loaned permanently to the Sir Hans Sloane Centre in Killyleagh by the Housing Executive.

Gareth Morgan, whose family comes from Shrigley and who works for the Housing Executive, has taken a personal interest in the fate of the bell and tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My grandfather worked in the mill and my father worked in the tannery, which was established after the mill closed and produced light leathers and suedes – so I feel a close connection to the monument.

Gareth Morgan, from the Housing Executive, hands over the Shrigley Bell for safe keeping to Dr Elizabeth Crilly (right), from the Sir Hans Sloane Centre in Killyleagh. Belle Russell was also there representing the residents of Shrigley village. Photo by LiamMcArdle

“The area is full of history. The old spinning factory was powered by water supplied from the nearby Clea Lough and the mill reportedly employed 500 people in its heyday. It was an extremely important feature in the village.”

He added: “The bell hung in the tower from 1871 to 1976. The Housing Executive then inherited the property from the old East Down Council but the workings were lost and the bell removed.

“In 1976 we carried out some restoration work on the bell which had been kept in a store in Marshallstown outside Downpatrick. Now, we have returned the bell safely to the community after being its custodians for so long.”

Dr Elizabeth Crilly, founder of the Sir Hans Sloane Centre named after the renown physician and collector from Killyleagh, said: “We plan that the bell will draw in local people and other visitors to reminisce, or learn anew, the grand history of Shrigley during the Industrial Revolution and up to recent times.

“The story of the Martin Monument, as the clock tower is also known, is one of mutual respect and appreciation between employer and employee, and one where a strong community was built and prosperity shared.

“We are producing display boards of the village history and involving school students in creating models of Shrigley past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time we are looking to the future of how the monument can be restored and the area around it revitalised to become a community focus for the residents of Shrigley once again.”

For more than 150 years the monument has been an integral part of the village and holds a special place in the hearts of villagers.

Built in 1871, it was originally erected in the centre of the village by the workers to pay tribute to the Martin family who owned the old spinning factory.

The Housing Executive acquired the clock tower – designed by Belfast-born architect Timothy Hervey – when the old mill village was demolished and a new village built nearby in 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clock tower had its bell and interior mechanism removed over 30 years ago.

The Housing Executive’s Niall Fitzpatrick said they have explored options and funding to secure the restoration and long term sustainability of the clock tower.

He said: “Recently we were involved in an application for a Levelling Up Fund grant to help carry out the work necessary to return it to its former glory.