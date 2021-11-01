New Irish police appeals over unidentified bodies

CCTV images of the man whose body was found at Rosses Point in 2009 and who has still not been identified

Gardai have ruled out foul play in all cases.

The body of a woman was recovered near Doolin, Co Clare by a member of the Burren sub-aqua unit during a training exercise on August 14, 2016.

Partial clothing on the body included denim jeans with the label Esmara, and a purple item with a size tag 40/42.

A black belt with a woven pattern was also recovered.

The woman has never been identified and was buried in January 2018 at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis.

In July 2010, the body of a man was discovered floating in the water off the Cliffs of Moher.

A craniofacial reconstruction was carried out and an image was produced by the University of Dundee in Scotland.

His remains were buried in July 2010 at Drumcliff Cemetery, Ennis.

In October 2018, the body a woman was discovered floating in the water off the Cliffs of Moher.

Again foul play was ruled out after another post-mortem in Limerick, and a DNA sample was taken.

The woman was described as an Asian female, approximately 5ft 8in in height, of slim build and estimated to be in her early 50s.

Three items of jewellery were found on the body: a gold ring with the word “Caby” on the inside, a gold ring with green stones and a gold bracelet.

In addition Gardai have renewed their appeal to identify a man whose body was found on a beach in Co Sligo 12 years ago.

The man’s body was found at Rosses Point on June 16, 2009.

In the course of inquiries, it was discovered the man had recently arrived in Sligo and had checked himself into a hotel under a false name – Peter Bergman, four days before he was found dead.

He was sighted and captured on CCTV in and around the Sligo area for a number of days before he was found at Rosses Point.