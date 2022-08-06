New items boost Royal Portrush Golf Club’s Fred Daly collection

Fred Daly was born and brought up in Causeway Street in Portrush, not far from the Dunluce Links which he regarded as his spiritual home.

The permanent exhibition will include a trophy won by Fred Daly almost 75 years ago. The News of the World match play cup which he won at Royal Birkdale in 1948 – the year after his historic Open victory at Royal Liverpool – was handed over to the men’s captain Ashley Moore.

The cup was donated by Deric Henderson on behalf of the Ulster Press Golf Society.

Ashley Moore, Sir Richard McLaughlin, Deric Henderson with the trophy

It is one of a number of items which have been obtained as part of a programme to develop a major Fred Daly archive.

They include two of his blazers which he wore when he was captain of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and as a member of four Britain and Ireland Ryder Cup teams between 1947 and 1953.

They were recovered from a guest room wardrobe in a house in Co Fermanagh. The blazers were donated by the family of the late Walter Jordan of Lisnaskea, who died earlier this year.

Copies of the four score cards which he signed off when he won the Open at Royal Liverpool in 1947, as well as a Waterford Crystal pen and clock set presented to him at Royal Dublin by the Links Golf Society a few years before died aged 79 in 1990, will also be on display.

Jul 1970: Fred Daly (left) and Gene Sarazen. Mandatory Credit: Allsport/MSI

Ashley Moore, the men’s captain at Royal Portrush, said: “The club is extremely keen to develop its archive, and these priceless items will form a central part of the legacy left by the likes of Fred Daly and so many others associated with the club’s past.

“The blazers had been languishing unnoticed in that wardrobe for many years and we’re delighted to have them on public display.

“We are also especially pleased to get the Fred’s old cup which used to sit with two others on a sideboard at his home in Belfast.”

The cast of a life sized sculptured metal bust of the former Open Champion is also to go on show.

His gold Open Championship medal is already on display alongside Darren Clarke’s (2011, Royal St George’s) in a cabinet in the club’s foyer.

The club has not set a date for the launch of the display but it is hoped to be ready for autumn.

Sir Richard McLaughlin, the club president, said: “The club is very, very keen to secure as much memorabilia as possible, not just linked to Fred Daly. Maybe documents, old photographs and various objects which tell the story and history of Royal Portrush.