New King chooses own name

He has opted to use his Christian name, just like his late beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch could have followed royal tradition for many kings and picked George, becoming George VII.

There had been speculation in the past that Charles favoured George VII for historical reasons and because of his devotion to his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and her love for her husband, George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on May 18, 2009

However, after spending decades as Charles, the new king has chosen his own name, just as his mother did.

A new monarch’s name is traditionally announced at the historic Accession Council, which takes place as soon as possible at St James’s Palace in London in the days after the death of a sovereign.

It forms part of the proclamation of the new king.

But Prime Minister Liz Truss referred to King Charles III in her speech outside Downing Street, saying: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.”

Clarence House confirmed the title. There has been a tradition over the last century for the regnal title to be different from the sovereign’s Christian name.

Queen Victoria’s name was actually Alexandrina Victoria, while Edward VII was born Albert Edward and known as “Bertie”. George V used his given name George.

Edward VIII, who abdicated, had Edward as a first name but was always known to friends and family as David, the last of his seven forenames. Charles’s grandfather, George VI, was christened Albert and was also known as “Bertie”, but chose his fourth forename, George, to rule under as head of state.