New King chooses own name
Charles has become King Charles III – with his title as monarch a personal choice that was entirely his own.
He has opted to use his Christian name, just like his late beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The new monarch could have followed royal tradition for many kings and picked George, becoming George VII.
There had been speculation in the past that Charles favoured George VII for historical reasons and because of his devotion to his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and her love for her husband, George VI.
Most Popular
-
1
NI International Airshow 2022 cancelled after death of Queen 'as a mark of respect'
-
2
Football fans in Dublin's Tallaght Stadium chant abuse after death of Queen Elizabeth
-
3
Events cancelled following Queen’s death: Northern Ireland Air Show called off, all football and rugby fixtures postponed this weekend as mark of respect
-
4
M1 tragedy: New father Philip Rainey, 21, was ‘an absolute gentleman’ who ‘played his heart out’ on the rugby field
-
5
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: 37 pictures of crowds paying tribute in Hillsborough
However, after spending decades as Charles, the new king has chosen his own name, just as his mother did.
A new monarch’s name is traditionally announced at the historic Accession Council, which takes place as soon as possible at St James’s Palace in London in the days after the death of a sovereign.
It forms part of the proclamation of the new king.
But Prime Minister Liz Truss referred to King Charles III in her speech outside Downing Street, saying: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.”
Clarence House confirmed the title. There has been a tradition over the last century for the regnal title to be different from the sovereign’s Christian name.
Queen Victoria’s name was actually Alexandrina Victoria, while Edward VII was born Albert Edward and known as “Bertie”. George V used his given name George.
Edward VIII, who abdicated, had Edward as a first name but was always known to friends and family as David, the last of his seven forenames. Charles’s grandfather, George VI, was christened Albert and was also known as “Bertie”, but chose his fourth forename, George, to rule under as head of state.
When Princess Elizabeth acceded the throne on the death of her father, she was asked what name she wished to use as queen. She is said to have replied: “My own name, of course. What else?”