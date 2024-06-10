New Lidl Cookstown store application gets green light from Mid Ulster council planners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disused building in Cookstown is to be demolished to make way for Lidl’s new supermarket on a vacant site off Burn Road and Orritor Road.

Planning permission for the retail scheme was granted at last Tuesday’s (June 4) Planning Committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The redevelopment plans, lodged by MBA Planning, Citylink Business Park, Belfast, on behalf of Lidl NI, also include car-parking provision, landscaping and associated site works.

The site is largely vacant, as the planning officer’s report notes: “The proposed site consists of the former Tesco retail unit and also the existing Cookstown Tyre depot on Burn Road and Orritor Road.

“There are also a pair of semi detached dwellings in the north west of the site – no. 49 and 47 Burn Road.

“The proposal will involve the demolition of the existing disused former building, the demolition of the tyre repair depot and the pair of semi-detached dwellings to provide for a new Lidl supermarket, car parking and access road which will access off the existing mini-roundabout on Orritor Road.

“A retail development of this size is not capable of being housed within the existing primary retail core and therefore, it is clear that it cannot be located within that designation.

“The primary retail core consists predominantly of the main street area (William Street leading to James Street) where a development of this size and associated parking could not be housed.

“This location on the site of an existing retail premises within the town centre is therefore the most desirable location in terms of planning policy.

“The design of the building is typical of large Lidl retail units, with significant glass frontage onto Orritor Road, silver cladding and rendered walls.

“The building is approximately 7m high at the highest point. These design features (materials and scale) mean it will be in keeping with the existing buildings, notably the nearby Tesco and M&S stores which are of a similar design.

“The agent has submitted a street elevation drawing which shows the proposal in relation to other buildings, and it is clear that in terms of scale and massing it will not be dominant or cause overdominance in relation to existing buildings.”