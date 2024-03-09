New monthly services this summer at Holy Trinity Church of Ireland in Portrush
Holy Trinity Church of Ireland on Portrush's Main Street is preparing for something different this summer.
'Café Church' will be a new monthly service, complimenting fellowship in the church and providing another expression of worship.
It will meet on the third Sunday of the month in April, May, and June in the Kelly Memorial Hall at 10.30am.
Those who come along will sit at tables with coffee and food.
There will be crafts on hand to keep children involved.
At 11am, there will be a short and informal service lasting about half an hour.
The three dates for 'Café Church' are April 21, May 19 and June 16.