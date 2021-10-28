New name for Taylor’s Avenue base in three-year Carrick Rangers sponsorship deal

Stephen Perry (left), sales and marketing manager at Loughview Leisure Group and Peter Clarke, chairman of Carrick Rangers FC.

Antrim-based Loughview Leisure Group, which owns the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus, has signed a three-year deal to support the Premiership club.

This will see Carrick’s home ground re-named the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Stephen Perry, sales and marketing manager at Loughview Leisure Group, said: “Following a successful sponsorship of Carrick Rangers that started in 2018, our relationship with the club has gone from strength to strength. Supporting our local community is an important aspect of our business, and given the fact many of our staff are fans, the partnership with Carrick Rangers is the perfect fit.

“We look forward to the next three years as one of the club’s main sponsors.”

The deal comes off the back of Loughview Leisure Group’s recent purchase of the Hilton Templepatrick, Co Antrim. The acquisition will add to Loughview Leisure Group’s portfolio of hotels across Northern Ireland, which also includes Ten Square in central Belfast and Chimney Corner in Newtownabbey.

Peter Clarke, chairman of Carrick Rangers, said: “Loughview Leisure Group has been a supporter of the club over many years and we’re delighted they have decided to renew their existing commitment to Carrick Rangers.

“We are very much a club at the heart of the local community and we have been working hard over recent years to enhance and improve our facilities.

“The name Loughview Leisure Arena sums up where we are, what we do, and the facilities that we have, and we look forward to welcoming all our supporters; academy youth players and coaches, friends and visitors to the arena in the coming months and years.”

