New NI victims’ commissioner ‘privileged’ to take up role

The new NI Victims Commissioner Ian Jeffers. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill said Ian Jeffers will take up the position for a four-year term commencing May 9, 2022.

Mr Givan said Paul Givan said the commissioner will carry out “valuable work in ensuring the needs of victims and survivors continue to be met,” while Ms O’Neill said: “I am confident that his skills and experience will be a valuable asset to the work of the commission in addressing the needs of victims and survivors.”

Mr Jeffers, who has experience in both the private and not-for-profit sectors, will be filling a position left vacant with the departure of former commissioner Judith Thompson in August 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenny Donaldson of SEFF said they would be seeking an early meeting with Mr Jeffers.

“We note from a previous public interview that Mr Jeffers gave whilst Director of the Princes Trust that he enjoys outdoor pursuits and spending time in Fermanagh, so hopefully that will continue and he will understand the necessity of building a constructive relationship with our group and wider constituency.

“It is a matter of public record that our IVU (Innocent Victims United) constituency of victims and survivors – which is the largest constituency of victims and survivors – had lost confidence and trust in the outgoing commissioner, as had many others.

“At that point we were clear that unless a systemic review of the operations of that office were to take place that it was nonsensical for the position to be filled.

“As Albert Einstein stated, ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results.’”

In his statement, Mr Donaldson added: “Never again should a commissioner be given the latitude to appoint those with serious criminal convictions in the context of ‘the Troubles’ onto a victims’ forum – this is not inclusion, this is targeted exclusion of an entire constituency of victims/survivors.

“Never again should a commissioner be allowed to represent a marginal position within victims/survivors but refuse to reflect a majority position, I refer to the Stormont House ‘dis-Agreement”.

“Never again should a commissioner, supposedly operating on behalf of ALL victims/survivors, fail to adequately raise issues with the Republic of Ireland state and its failures as a consequence of actions and inaction it was responsible for, connected with the Troubles.

“Never again can the office of commissioner function as it has in the past – our constituency of victims/survivors must not only be heard by the new commissioner, but must also be effectively represented within the commissioner’s role as advocate”.

A spokesperson for the WAVE Trauma group said they welcomed the appointment of Mr Jeffers, and added: “Given where we are in relation to current amnesty proposals, victims and survivors need a strong and determined champion to represent them at the highest level.

“We look forward to working with Ian Jeffers and wish him well in this notoriously challenging role.”

Commenting on his appointment Mr Jeffers said he was “delighted and privileged” to be given the opportunity to serve all those touched by Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

“Between now and May, when I officially take up post, I will be taking the opportunity to meet with the commission team, forum members and as many other key stakeholders as my current commitments allow, to immerse myself in all of the current issues and set out some key priorities,” he said.

“This is a critical role at a critical time. It is imperative that the voices of all victims and survivors are not only heard but heeded when it comes to delivering on their needs.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement it is time to build for a future that acknowledges them as vital contributors to our society and we learn from their experiences to ensure this never happens again.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.