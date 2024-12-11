New photobook from Belfast Exposed gives a unique glimpse into the lives of Belfast’s communities through the lens of talented local photographers.
The Belfast Exposed book entitled, Belonging, is a celebration of everyday life in the city, featuring images taken between 1992 and 2004.
It brings together images from Belfast Exposed’s extensive archives, capturing shared moments of togetherness, resilience, and connection across the city’s neighbourhoods. From lively street gatherings to intimate family moments, bustling markets, and vibrant festivals, the book is a tribute to the heartbeat of the city—its people.
Limited to just 500 copies, Belonging is the perfect collector’s item or gift for family and friends, whether at home or abroad.
Deirdre Robb, CEO of Belfast Exposed, said: “Over the years, our archive has grown into a living testament to the many faces and voices that make up this city. Belonging is a celebration of the diverse and resilient communities that have shaped Belfast into the place it is today.”
Mervyn Smyth, community engagement manager, added: “Many of the photos in this book were taken by people who’ve been part of Belfast Exposed’s community programmes—a big part of what we do. These programmes give people from all walks of life a chance to explore photography, share their stories, and capture the world around them.”
Freda Kelly, a retired lollipop lady from Belfast, was delighted to discover that she was featured in the book, after an online campaign featuring her photo caught the attention of her daughter.
She said: “I hadn’t thought about this photo being taken for many years, until my daughter saw it on Facebook and discovered that Belfast Exposed were trying to track down people who featured in their new book. It brought back lots of memories of my time as a lollipop lady at Donegall Road Primary School.”
Featuring 90 pages of photos spanning different generations and experiences, Belonging reminds us that no matter where we’re from or what challenges we face, there’s always a place where we can belong.
Belonging is now on sale from the Belfast Exposed shop, online at www.belfastexposed.org or from the centre at 23 Donegall Street, Belfast.
