New ​plastic-free poppy launched by Royal British Legion for 2023 fundraising appeal

The plastic-free poppy is made from 100% paper and easily recycled in household collections. The innovative new poppy design features iconic poppy shape, with a black centre embossed with ‘Poppy Appeal’, and a leaf with a crease. It no longer has a plastic stem or centre, and it can be fastened with a pin in the stem, worn in a buttonhole, or a stick-on version is available.The Royal British Legion has been developing the plastic-free poppy for the past three years, in collaboration with expert partners, as it works to reduce its use of single-use plastic and be economical, sustainable, and less impactful to the environment.The poppy has been created from bespoke red and green paper produced from a blend of renewable fibres from responsible sources, 50 per cent of which come from the offcuts created during the production of paper coffee cups.The launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal marks the start of the national period of Remembrance, when the nation wears the poppy and reflects on the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces.Members of the public will be able to get their poppy – the original version or the new plastic-free version - from thousands of volunteers across the UK, or from major supermarkets.All funds raised from the Poppy Appeal will be used by the Royal British Legion to support serving personnel, veterans, and their families in a range of ways, from help with the cost of living, mental wellbeing and housing, to support with recovery after trauma or illness.Launching the 2023 Appeal in Northern Ireland are Poppy Appeal Managers Lyn Palmer and Alanna Meharg, with help from ‘Poppy Man’ Darren, who is one of the Appeal’s many amazing local collectors. Darren has been fundraising for the Poppy Appeal in Northern Ireland for many years and has recently taken on the important volunteer role of Poppy Appeal Organiser for Belfast City Centre.Darren said: “As a veteran, the Poppy Appeal is very close to my heart. I volunteer for the Appeal because when I needed help the RBL were the first to step forward and offer their services to me and my family. I think the RBL is an amazing organisation, and it’s a pleasure for me to support the Poppy Appeal – I’m proud to be able to give a little something back, in return for all that the Legion has done for our Armed Forces community.”32-year-old veteran Elloyse Blair from Newtownabbey was one of the first people to wear the new poppy, which is completely recyclable. The RBL also supported Elloyse when she was struggling to cope after leaving the Armed Forces in 2018. Remarking on the new plastic-free poppy, Elloyse said: “Wearing a poppy always makes me feel really proud, because it is so important to remember all the sacrifices that have been made by the Armed Forces. It’s really exciting that this year’s poppy is plastic-free, but the message remains the same: wearing your poppy shows you care.”Lyn Palmer said: “The Poppy Appeal has always received tremendous support from the Northern Ireland public, and we hope that this year will be no different. Every donation to the Poppy Appeal counts; it helps us continue to provide that vital support to veterans, serving personnel and their families. Wearing a poppy shows the Armed Forces community that their service is appreciated – it shows that you really do care.”Director of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, Andy Taylor-Whyte said:“We want to encourage as many people as possible to get a poppy this year and show their gratitude and support to those in the Armed Forces whose service and sacrifice should never be forgotten. We’re so proud that this year, we have our new plastic-free poppy too, so that the public can wear this poignant symbol of Remembrance, with less impact on the environment.“Since the first Poppy Appeal in 1921 to today, public donations have provided a lifeline for service people and their families, and last year, we helped more than 27,000 people in the Armed Forces community.“As a veteran myself, I am grateful to the public for giving what they can to support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal this year. Donations enable us to support the Armed Forces community past and present, all year round, and shows them that wearing a poppy shows you care.”