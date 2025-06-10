A new type of shopping experience has come to Co Armagh with the opening of Portadown POP UP at 9 Church Street in the town.

Shirley Houghton from Richhill is behind the new venture - a permanent curated collection of small businesses that will “pop up” and try selling in a retail environment without the expense of setting up a whole shop themselves.

A total of 36 small businesses consisting of artists, artisans, makers and bakers alongside vintage traders have goods for sale all under one roof across three floors.

On the ground floor there is The Wee Vintage Shop, first floor houses The Makers Market and the top floor holds The Artist’s Attic.

Shirley who has been running her own vintage and Victorian silver jewellery business for the past 12 years, used to trade at Portadown Market. Since 2019 she has been actively seeking a new location for traders and somewhere to support up and coming small businesses and has now taken on the job herself in this unique collective.

"This is a great opportunity to support small businesses who have nowhere local to sell on a regular basis. There is a wonderful range of talents on display here and very unique gifts not available on the high street,” she said.

Shirley and her collection of vendors look forward to welcoming customers to view the wonderful range of gifts available in this unique setting which she believes is the only one in Northern Ireland combining so many different types of sellers.

The new POPUP shopping experience was officially opened in Portadown by Lord Mayor of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Stephen Moutray.

There will also be a facility to have your own collectible items sold on your behalf. Commission sales will operate for vintage and antique items along with works of art. Call into the shop to discuss further.

You can also donate your unwanted items like old watches, clocks (working or not), broken jewellery, single earrings etc. These items will be recycled or repurposed and all funds raised will go to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

From September it is hoped to host weekly evening workshops in the premises including crafts, food creations, flower arranging, candle making and art.

Portadown POP UP is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.