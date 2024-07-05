Dr Paddy Fitzgerald, Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, Bernadette Walsh, Tower Museum Archivist, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture (DC&SDC), and Derek Rainey, Ulster-Scots Agency pictured at the launch of the 'Ulster-Scots and The Declaration of Independence' exhibition in The Alley Theatre

A special programme of events will take place throughout July, August and September to mark the anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence and celebrate Strabane's wider local and historical links to North America.

The programme is being delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council following on from a notice of motion approved by council members last year to explore opportunities to celebrate Strabane’s historic connections with North America.

Events, which will be held in the town, will include an exhibition, a series of talks and open days, and the dedication of a blue plaque to one of Strabane’s famous sons, Alexander Ector Orr.

The Alley Theatre will host a special exhibition curated by Council’s museum services, titled ‘Ulster-Scots and the Declaration of Independence’ opening on July 4 and running until August 30. The travelling exhibition is on loan from the Ulster Scots Agency and includes a selection of objects from Derry City & Strabane District Council’s museum collection.

A series of talks delivered throughout the month of July by a number of leading experts in Ulster-American history will also be held at the Alley Theatre in tandem with the exhibition.

The featured guest speakers are Dr Paddy Fitzgerald of the Mellon Centre for Migration on July 4; Dr William Roulston of the Ulster Historical Foundation on July 18; and concluding the series of talks on July 25 will be William Blair, Director of Collections at the National Museums of NI.

Looking ahead to the exhibition, curator at the Tower Museum, Roisin Doherty, said: “With the mass emigration of the Ulster Scots to the US, it was inevitable that many rose to prominence within the spheres of business and politics within the new colonies.

"The programme of events taking place will highlight the important role immigrants from Strabane and the surrounding areas played in the laying the foundations of society in America.

"It offers the chance to find out more about some of the individuals whose prospects flourished in the US, and who left a lasting legacy in the new world.”

Among the events taking place is a special talk on Strabane’s very own John Dunlap, who was born in Meetinghouse Street in 1747. Dunlap left his native Strabane for America in 1756 and went on to be a printer, soldier and newspaper publisher. Today he is most frequently recalled as, not just the man who printed the US Constitution, but also as the printer of the Declaration of Independence. Fittingly, the National Trust’s Gray’s Printing Press in Strabane will be open on the July 4 and July 27, and further dates in August and September, to give an insight into an industry in which the Strabane of the very late 1700s and early 1800s played a leading role.