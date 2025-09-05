New £3million Presbyterian church opened in Co Antrim rural hamlet

Sunday worshippers walk to the new £3million Buckna Presbyterian church near Broughshane in Co Antrim. Picture: Gary Millar

​Buckna Presbyterian congregation, located near Broughshane in the foothills of Slemish mountain, and eight miles from Ballymena, began an ambitious new church building project in October 2022 and the initiative was completed in May this year.

The congregation’s original building dates back to 1756 and is 269 years old. The congregation was established by Presbyterian settlers from Scotland in an area where the people continue to have a very traditional, distinctive Ulster-Scots culture.

The Buckna worshippers began the transition of moving buildings in January this year and, over the months, previous ministers were invited back to speak at special services. Later, other special services were held and these involved former manse children and those with a notable connection to the congregation.

The church family in Buckna held their final service in the old building on Sunday June 22. This was followed by the congregation walking from the old building to the new – a distance of a quarter of a mile.

Later that evening, the congregation met for the first time in their new building. Regular services have continued in the new building since, with the congregation meeting for Sunday worship at 11.30am and 6.30pm. The Rev Stephen Kennedy, a native of Bessbrook in South Armagh, is currently minister of the congregation. Stephen has been minister in Buckna since February 2018.

The official opening service for the impressive new building was live-streamed on the congregation’s YouTube channel this week-end.

Buckna church belongs to Ballymena presbytery, which has 30 other congregations in the mid-Co Antrim area. Buckna has 240 families and the new church building, with adjoining hall space, has accommodation for up to 400 worshippers.

The word 'Buckna' comes from a Scots gallic word 'Bochnach', meaning 'hilly'.

In raising the money for their new church, the Buckna families have been "extremely generous" throughout the building project, said Rev Stephen Kennedy.

Rev Kennedy added: “It has been a privilege to be involved in such a significant project and it has been a joy to see the Lord at work through it. The congregation has been exceptionally generous over the past number of years and the project has also brought a great sense of unity.

"Our new building is a brilliant, modern resource and will help us as we seek to reach out to those who do not know the Lord Jesus as their personal Saviour."

Moderator the Rev Dr Trevor Gribben praised the faithfulness of the Buckna congregation.

“Tonight, has been a very special and joyful time of fellowship, worship, and giving thanks to God for what He has done in this place, both down the centuries and in recent years. It has been a privilege to be just a very small part of Buckna’s journey, but their journey also speaks to something deeper, something that’s relevant to all people.

"No matter what the statistics look like, no matter what social media might say, no matter how many times the church might be ridiculed and ignored, we have hope and a future in Jesus Christ, and He will continue to build His Church."

Dr Gribben added: "Speaking to the minister Stephen, he told me that there was a verse that his congregational team often returned to during this long process, and it was 2 Corinthians 8:9.

"It says - ‘For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, so that you by his poverty might become rich'.

“Buckna has been richly blessed in a way that we all hope secures gospel work in this area for generations to come.