Planning permission was approved for a new toilet block at Brown’s Bay, Islandmagee, at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday – eight years after an arson attack at the facility.

The proposed new block will include male and female toilets, an accessible toilet, Changing Places, baby changing area, store and two external showers. The site is located in the car park at Brown’s Bay Road opposite the beach. The application has been made by the borough council.

A committee report said that a “temporary container type structure housing public toilets has been in place following a fire which destroyed a previous public toilet block on the site”.

The former toilet block had to be demolished after being damaged in an arson attack in 2017. The Planning Committee report indicated there are “no proposed alterations to the existing parking lay-out as part of this proposal”. Department for Infrastructure Roads has offered no objections.

Portable toilets at Brown's Bay in Islandmagee. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The report states the site is approximately 80 metres from the beach. It said that the proposal “would not have an adverse visual impact”. “The scale and massing of the proposed building would allow it to satisfactorily integrate into the local landscape,” it stated.

Committee member Larne Lough Alderman Paul Reid commented: “It is an area that a lot of people go to and if you go down any weekend, you will see people in Brown’s Bay. I am happy to propose we go ahead.”

Bannside Ulster Unionist Councillor Jackson Minford said he welcomed the inclusion of Changing Places in the proposal. Changing Places are fully accessible toilet facilities for disabled users with equipment including a hoist, curtain, benches and space for one or two carers.

Cllr Minford commented there is no pedestrian route into the car park. “There is vehicle access but no pedestrian provision. Can that be included?” he asked.

Planning officer Henry McAlister said: “I don’t see any reason why a separate proposal can’t be put forward to provide pedestrian access into the site."