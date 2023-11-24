Huddling around the television set to watch a Christmas film is as quintessential a part of the festive season as turkey, eggnog and Noddy Holder.

New Sky Christmas movie, The Heist Before Christmas, starring James Nesbitt, Timothy Spall, Bamber Todd and Joshua McLees

And this yuletide, a new festive flick filmed in Northern Ireland for Sky, starring Coleraine-born actor James Nesbitt, alongside award-winning English actor Timothy Spall, and a host of other local talent, looks set to be a Christmas cracker.

The Heist Before Christmas tells the story of 12-year-old Mikey Collins, who is dirt-poor and hates Christmas, and finds two Santa Clauses in the woods. One has just robbed a bank (James Nesbitt) and is on the run with the cash, the other Santa (Timothy Spall) claims to have fallen out of his sleigh.

Mikey has no time for this second guy – he’s well past believing any of the Jingle Bells, spirit-of-the-season rubbish, even if his little brother Sean insists on treating the old man like a superstar.

Pictured at the Northern Ireland premiere of The Heist Before Christmas are (L-R): Sir David Sterling, Chair of Northern Ireland Screen; Joshua McLees; Bronagh Waugh; James Nesbitt; and Bamber Todd. Timothy Spall and James Nesbitt star as two opposing Santas in The Heist Before Christmas, which was filmed at various local locations in Northern Ireland and supported by Northern Ireland Screen. The film will premiere on Sky Max and streaming service NOW this festive season. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Instead, Mikey’s determined to get his hands on the bank robber’s cash, convinced that this is the answer to giving his family the Christmas they all crave. But as Mikey risks everything for the loot, he comes to realise that maybe the spirit of Christmas is alive after all.

One of the key ingredients of the film is the social commentary, and James Nesbitt, who was among the cast and crew on the red carpet in Belfast last night for a private screening of the film, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is real. It’s there. It’s terrible. It’s frightening. Christmas is a very good platform for telling stories because you can actually be quite political, brutal, poignant through the prism of Christmas, so I think it’s a really important message that comes through this, that it’s hard for people. I think it’s an honest bit of writing.”

He added: "Christmas is a time of reflection, we all know that growing up, but I think this story really emphasises that. But also, it’s told through the eyes of two brothers who are, one of them knowingly, and the other unknowingly, going through a very, very difficult time in life and it’s sort of heart-breaking in a way, but it’s Christmas that saves them.”

The 90-minute show has been written by Ronan Blaney – who wrote the Christmas episode of The Cleaner with Greg Davies – and is is filmed at various sites across Northern Ireland, including Turf Lodge, Monkstown, Rathlin Island, Shane’s Castle, and more.

The Heist Before Christmas starring Timothy Spall as Santa Claus and Bamber Todd as Mikey Collins

Nesbitt, who has worked on many Northern Ireland films and series, including Bloodlands, Bloody Sunday, and The Secret, said he loves working here.

“I film here a lot. It’s my dream to be here. I’ve done a lot of work here and most of it's been based on truths or based on the recent history of this part of the island, but to do something that is joyous was sensational.”

While this is Nesbitt’s first Christmas movie, he admitted he has previously dressed up as Santa as a favour to his sisters.

“But even that, in last minute poor outfit, going into school and seeing the wonder – all children need the suggestion of it and it unlocks their imagination.

“It is one of those things that cannot be eroded in a sense or changed, children at a certain age still have a relationship with this figure. It’s something we lose a bit as we get older but actually Christmas reminds us of it, and it’s really important.”

It is the first big role for young local actors Bamber Todd, 12, (who plays Mikey) and is a pupil at Methodist College, Belfast, and Joshua McLees, 7, (who plays his younger brother Sean) and attends Moneyreagh Primary School.

Bamber described playing his character as a big responsibility, reflecting on the things Mikey had to face at such a young age.

“To me I thought he might want to feel the spirit of Christmas, but he just can’t allow himself to because he feels like if he becomes weak then he’s going to let his whole family down,” he said.

Joshua added: “My character loved Santa, he was his idol. Even all round the year he didn’t think anything more of it, just thought it was a normal family, but were actually struggling, and it really makes you think what some families are going through. I wouldn’t want to sit on a Belfast street on Christmas Eve.”

And Joshua described working on the film as a “great experience”.

"Jimmy, Timothy, and everyone are all so experienced, it was just great times – six weeks with amazing actors. The people I met were phenomenal."

Bamber added: “I also got to see lots of new places in the country I live in, which I thought was amazing.”

Nesbitt meanwhile described working with the two boys as “just sensational”.

And it’s the second time he and Timothy Spall, of Harry Potter fame, have worked together; they last starred together in the 2001 crime caper Lucky Break, where Nesbitt was again a bank robber. So, what’s it like working with him again?

“He’s brilliant. Such a wonderful actor. So truthful. So generous. So funny, a properly funny man. And very intelligent. You can learn a lot from him, and he’s just got a lovely way about him. He’s not only one of the great actors of his generation – I mean, Timothy Spall is a grown-up actor, I feel like I’m just – I feel very in awe of him, but he’s also funny, brilliant with the kids, so warm.”

Sir David Sterling, chair of the Board of Northern Ireland Screen, said: “The Heist Before Christmas

with its hilarious and heart-warming scenes, is a brilliant example of the creativity, dedication, and

craftsmanship of the Northern Ireland film industry and our partners, Sky, Studio Hamburg and Calico

Pictures. From the first words written by Ronan Blaney to the final frame, it has been a collaborative

effort that has brought together the very best talent in front of and behind the camera.”