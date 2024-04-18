Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DejaVu, in William Street, has been tantalising its online audience with sneak previews and videos of the new garden room restaurant for months and now, on Thursday, it finally opened with rave reviews.

New artisan food restaurant, DejaVu, opens in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Owner Keith McMahon said they have been flat out serving customers from this morning after months of hard work landscaping the plot beside the former market and fine-tuning the menu.

"There was a really busy lunch there. If today is anything to go by we will be catering to high volume,” said Keith. “It’s been a hefty investment and we hope it will pay off.”

He said: “We've got the sleek tent, we've got the cosy lighting, we've got the pretty planting and you know we've always got the good food. Now all we need is you!”

On Facebook the DejaVu owner said: “We are an Artisan Street Food company founded in 2022 in Armagh. Our aim is to create restaurant quality food without the formality of a restaurant; that you can enjoy under our stunning marquee or in comfort of your own home.

"We've found weekly specials and menus that celebrate seasonal, local produce and keeping an eye on upcoming trends helps not only to keep our customers excited for what’s coming next but also keeps the chefs passionate about what they are creating. We like to pay homage to cuisines from around the world but with our signature Deja Vu twist.

"We have an extensive takeaway menu and outside dining under our fancy new canopy, with a wide variety of cold beverages, an award winning coffee blend and off street parking via Thomas Street.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received and so we highly advise that you call on 07376773666 to pre-order to avoid waiting at the hatch, and remember guys we're Cash Only!”