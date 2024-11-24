Søstrene Grene, the popular Danish lifestyle brand, will open the doors of its new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon on Friday, November 29.

The opening will mark the arrival of the popular international retailer in a fourth location in Northern Ireland.

As it brings its signature Scandi style to Co Armagh, Søstrene Grene has some special opening day treats for eager customers.

“Be one of the first 100 lucky shoppers and get your hands on a marvellous large, tufted rug (worth over £60), plus a stylish canvas bag beaming with Søstrene Grene goodies,” a spokesperson for the store said.

The new Søstrene Grene store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon will have a wide variety of Scandii-style Christmas items. Picture: Søstrene Grene

There will also be refreshments accompanied by live classical music and the brand’s iconic ballet dancers.

Customers at the new store can anticipate frequent product drops and seasonal collections, including contemporary interiors, hobby items, children’s toys, soft furniture, kitchen accessories and more.

The store will open with its eagerly awaited Christmas collection, offering everything needed for decorating, gift wrapping, hosting family gatherings, and more.

Inspired by the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, Søstrene Grene’s products and cosy atmosphere is designed to wrap up its customers ‘in a sense of comfort, warmth and joy’.

Danish homewares store, Søstrene Grene, opens in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon on Friday, November 29 at 10am. Picture: Søstrene Grene

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Søstrene Grene to Craigavon, offering customers an ongoing opportunity to explore our extensive range of affordable, high-quality products.

"Each visit promises delightful discoveries, featuring beautifully curated items that spark joy and inspire creativity.”

UK Joint Venture partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who operate Søstrene Grene stores across the South of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales said they were ‘overjoyed’ with the prospect of the opening.

Norma Jacob said: “We welcome customers to our unforgettable grand opening celebration as we unveil our stunning range of products to Craigavon, just in time for Christmas! All designed to inspire, delight and add some traditional Danish ‘hygge’ to your homes.”

Richard Power added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Søstrene Grene as we continue to expand across the UK, with 45+ stores now in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Every new store opening marks not only a milestone but also an invitation for customers to explore the enchanting world of Søstrene Grene.”