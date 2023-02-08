New stamp depicting King Charles III to be officially released by Royal mail
The image of King Charles III that is to appear on new stamps from 4 April has been revealed by the Royal Mail
The minimalist, unadorned picture, with no crown on the stamp or any other decoration, was approved personally by the King.
"The feedback we got back was that he wanted it to be simple," said Royal Mail director of external affairs, David Gold. "It's a very human image, with no embellishment."
The design was also intended to provide continuity, influenced by the classic profile of Queen Elizabeth II created by the artist Arnold Machin in 1967.
The new stamp is even more pared back. It does not have any crown or royal symbols - unlike many of the predecessors, where kings' stamps often include an image of a crown.
"It was 70 years that we had the same monarch and since 1967 we've had pretty much the same stamps," said Mr Gold.
He said people would now have to get accustomed to seeing the new image on everyday first- and second-class stamps.
Britain's postage stamps are unique in not showing the name of the country, and the new stamps have nothing except the King's head, the price and also, now, an attached barcode.
The design is based on a sculpture made by artist Martin Jennings for the new King Charles coins - with the image then digitally adapted for stamps.
Millions of new stamps are being printed, which will be used concurrently with those of Queen Elizabeth II, which will be sold until the old stocks run out.