The minimalist, unadorned picture, with no crown on the stamp or any other decoration, was approved personally by the King.

"The feedback we got back was that he wanted it to be simple," said Royal Mail director of external affairs, David Gold. "It's a very human image, with no embellishment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design was also intended to provide continuity, influenced by the classic profile of Queen Elizabeth II created by the artist Arnold Machin in 1967.

The new, unadorned image of King Charles III on definitive Royal Mail stamps which will be in circulation from April 4

The new stamp is even more pared back. It does not have any crown or royal symbols - unlike many of the predecessors, where kings' stamps often include an image of a crown.

"It was 70 years that we had the same monarch and since 1967 we've had pretty much the same stamps," said Mr Gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said people would now have to get accustomed to seeing the new image on everyday first- and second-class stamps.

Britain's postage stamps are unique in not showing the name of the country, and the new stamps have nothing except the King's head, the price and also, now, an attached barcode.

The design is based on a sculpture made by artist Martin Jennings for the new King Charles coins - with the image then digitally adapted for stamps.