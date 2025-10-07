Excitement is building as The Food Warehouse is to open a new store in Craigavon next week and the creation of 15 new jobs.

Doors open at the outlet, owned by Iceland Foods, in Marlborough Retail Park and next door to M&S on Tuesday October 14.

To celebrate the store opening, The Food Warehouse is giving away £1,500 worth of The Food Warehouse vouchers to the first 150 customers in the queue.

With an Iceland store already located in Craigavon, the launch of a new The Food Warehouse store in the area will mean that local shoppers have even more access to market-leading deals and big-brand products.

The Food Warehouse was introduced in 2014, with stores often double the size of traditional Iceland locations, offering a much larger range of goods and bigger packs for even better value. The stores are designed to look like a warehouse, with wide shopping

aisles and large spaces – offering the perfect environment for customers to buy their favourite products.

For one day only, The Food Warehouse in Craigavon will have a number of exclusive deals available to customers across the store. Anyone attending on the opening day can make the most of the following one-off offers:

Pepsi Max Cans - 24 pack, £7.00 – was £11.25

Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue - 24 pack, £5.00 – was £8.50

Thompson’s Punjana Tea bags - 440 pack, £7.00 - was £9.25

Surf – 100 washes, £7.50 - was £9.50

Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps Box, 20 pack, £3.50 - was £5.25

White Rock Water - 18 pack, £2.50 - was £3.80

Cadbury’s Multipack Chocolate Bars – 7 pack, £2.00 each – was £3

The fun doesn’t stop there. Every customer in the queue before 7:30am on the 14th October will be given a raffle ticket, entering them into a prize draw, to win the chance to take part in a supermarket sweep-style challenge. Each winning customer will be able to fill their trolley for free for 90 seconds.

At 7:45am additional winners will also be drawn for further exciting prizes, including seven Tower Air Fryers. One Daewoo Double Drawer Air Fryer is also up for grabs for the person who correctly guesses how many sweets are in a jar.

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re excited to be opening our new store in Craigavon, bringing even more fantastic deals and a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods to local shoppers.

“We can’t wait to open our doors on 14th October and let our customers enjoy the unrivalled variety across the store.”

The new Craigavon store will offer multi-buy deals, including 5 for £5, 3 for £10 and 8 for £10 deals, alongside exclusive The Food Warehouse ranges, such as Slimming World, Cathedral City, TGI Friday’s and more.

Shoppers who are over 60 can also take advantage of Iceland’s 10% discount, available every Tuesday across stores. Customers can find out information about further offers on the Bonus Club app.

The new store will be open from 8am – 9pm, Monday to Wednesday, 8am – 10pm Thursday to Friday, 8am – 9pm on Saturdays and 1pm – 6pm on Sundays.