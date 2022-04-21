New TV series ‘B&B By The Sea’: Celebrities come to Northern Ireland for guesthouse experience

‘B&B By The Sea’ is set in a guesthouse in Castlerock where the resident chef will be Great British Menu’s chef Alex Greene.

Each episode will see a different celebrity guest, all with strong personal connections to the coast, stay at Downhill Beachhouse each taking a personal journey of discovery and reflection as they make the most of the region’s produce and the restorative location.

Celebrities booked into the B&B so far include Richard Blackwood, Linford Christie, Fred Sirieix and Deborah Meaden.

The new programme is filmed in Downhill Beachhouse in Castlerock

Together with Alex, who is head chef at the Michelin-starred Deane’s Eipic in Belfast, and the B&B team, the celebrities will explore the surrounding regions and local ingredients.

The chef takes the celebrities away from the guesthouse to gather world-class ingredients, returning to the B&B’s kitchen to transform them into simple dishes that allow the flavours of the region to really sing.

According to the BBC, every episode will features one celebrity guest, two decadent meals made from local produce, and a whole host of charismatic locals.

BBC Daytime have commissioned 15 episodes of the series which is made by Afro-Mic Productions with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Deane's Eipic head chef Alex Greene

It will be available on BBC One Northern Ireland, BBC Two and on BBC iPlayer.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, says: “I’m thrilled that B&B By The Sea has been announced which promises to show off the beautiful coast of Northern Ireland.

“In the series we will see a different side to some of our favourite celebrities all while they explore the local area of Castlerock, its food and tourism.”

In 2021, the BBC set out a radical plan to better serve audiences across the UK through its biggest transformation in decades, moving power, decision-making and investment out of London. The Across the UK changes will ensure the BBC better serves and reflects communities throughout the country.

Meanwhile filming is due to begin next month on the second series of another BBC Daytime show made in Northern Ireland – ‘Hope Street’, set in Donaghadee.