The Order of the British Empire was established by King George V in 1917 "to honour those who had served in a non-combative role and expanded the Order to reward contributions to the arts, sciences, charitable work and public service”; most of the following honours are part of that order.

– Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) –

Given for those who have “a conspicuous leading role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or a highly distinguished, innovative contribution in his or her area of activity”

Pat Jennings / Alan Todd / Maria Jennings

Patrick Anthony Jennings OBE

(Now based in Brickendon, Hertfordshire)

For services to Association Football and to Charity

Ms Maria Teresa Jennings

Director, Regulatory Compliance, People and Northern Ireland, Food Standards Agency

For services to Public Health

Mr Samuel David Pollock

For Public Service in Northern Ireland

Dr Graham Harold Gudgin

(Based in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

– Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) –

“Distinguished regional or county-wide role in any field, through achievement or service to the community including notable practitioners known nationally”

Dr Jennifer Elliott

For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland

Mr Brian Baird

Lately Board Member, Invest NI

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

Mr John Gordon Milligan

For services to Business and Human Resource Management in Northern Ireland

Mr Victor James Boyd Chestnutt

Lately President, Ulster Farmers’ Union

For services to Agriculture

Dr John Edmund Stannard

Legal Academic, Queen’s University of Belfast

For services to Legal Education

Trevor Dale Robinson

Lately Principal, Lurgan College, County Armagh

For services to Education

Mrs Carol Marie McCann

Lately Principal, St Dominic’s Grammar School

For services to Education

Mrs Mary Montgomery

Principal, Belfast Boys' Model

For services to Education

Professor Francis Anthony Casey

Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist

For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

Mr Joseph Patrick Breen

Lately Senior Scientific Officer, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive

For services to Marine Science and to Environmental Protection

Mr Steven McCourt

Head of Reducing Reoffending, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive

For Public Service

Mr Michael Thomas Bell

Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association Ltd

For services to the Food and Drink Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland

Ms Deborah Elizabeth Watters

Co-Director, Northern Ireland Alternative

For Public Service

– Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) –

Dr Robert (Roy) Anderson

For services to Science and Nature

Mrs Sandra Hazel Bailie

For services to Bowls

Mr George Crawford Bell

For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland

Mr William John Gaston Bennett

For services to Radio and Television Broadcasting in Northern Ireland

Mrs Sandra Best

Volunteer and Trustee, Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation

For Voluntary Service

Stephen John Bleakley

For services to Libraries and to the community in Fermanagh, Omagh and Fivemiletown

Mr Kenneth Sydney Brundle

For services to Business, to Economic development and to the Charitable Sector in Northern Ireland

Dr Anne Campbell

Reader, Queen’s University Belfast

For services to Drug Policy and Practice

Mr William James Coffey

Secretary to the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board

For Public Service

Mrs Susan Shirley Cunningham DL

Lately President, North of Ireland Veterinary Association

For services to the Veterinary Profession in Northern Ireland

Mrs Jacqueline Dixon

Chief Executive, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council

For services to Local Government and to the community in Northern Ireland

Ms Eileen Lilian Mary Donnelly

Member, Board of Governors, The Integrated College, Dungannon

For services to Education in Northern Ireland

Mrs Lorraine Foster

For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Lisburn, Northern Ireland

Dr Godfrey Jonathan Gaston

Lately Director, Centre for Secure Information Technologies

For services to Cyber Security Innovation

Mr Brian Jozef Grzymek

Lately Deputy Director, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive

For Public and Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland

Mrs Kathleen Margaret Joy Guthrie

For services to the Reserve Forces and to the Veteran Community in Northern Ireland

The Reverend Matthew Hagan

Chaplain, Southern Area Hospice and Rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown Parishes, County Armagh

For services to Hospice Healthcare and to the community in Northern Ireland

Professor Anne Heaslett

Lately Principal, Stranmillis University College, Queen's University Belfast

For services to Education

Mr Peter Desmond Jack

For services to Endurance Sport and Charity in Northern Ireland

Mr Samuel James Kee

Community Development Worker

For services to the community in County Londonderry

Mr Gavin Joseph Killeen DL

Managing Director, Nuprint Technologies Ltd

For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland

Mr Robert Leckey

For services to Education in County Down, Northern Ireland

Dr Alison Florence Livingstone

Paediatrician, Northern Health and Social Care Trust

For services to Safeguarding Children in Northern Ireland

Mr Peter Anthony McBride

For services to the Economy and to the community in County Tyrone

Mr Patrick Joseph McGurn

Chief Executive Officer, Lakeland Community Care

For services to the Community in County Fermanagh and Tyrone

Professor Sonja Jayne McIlfatrick

Dean of the Ulster Doctoral College and Professor of Nursing and Palliative Care, Ulster University

For Services to Higher Education and Public Health

Mr William Oliver DL

For services to Education, to Business and to Charities in County Londonderry

Mrs Heather Pratt

Chair, Board of Governors, Rossmar Special School, Limavady, County Londonderry

For services to Education

Mrs Gail Redmond

For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland

Mr Andrew Peter Saunders

Lately Chair, Southern Regional College (Further and Higher Education College), County Armagh and County Down

For services to the Further Education Sector in Northern Ireland

Professor Michael Gordon Scott

Director, Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre

For services to Pharmacy in Northern Ireland

Mr John Stewart

District Chairman, Royal British Legion Northern Ireland

For services to Veterans

Mrs Ursula Margaret Waite

For services to the Agri-Food Industry and to the Economy of Northern Ireland

Mr Joseph Norman Wilson

For services to Business and to the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Samuel Godfrey Young

For services to Social Work and to Education

Rabbi David Michael Kale

Faith Leader, Belfast Synagogue

For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland

Ms Katrina McDonnell

Founder, Homeless Period Belfast

For services to Women's Health

– Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) –

“Achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others”

Mr Stephen Burns

Road Sweeper, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

For services to the community in Portglenone, County Antrim

Mr Robert James (Seamus) Collins

For services to Seriously Ill Children

Mrs Roberta Joan Cooke

Manager, Caw Community Playgroup, Londonderry

For services to Early Years Learning

Mrs Tracey Crothers

For services to the community in Maghaberry, County Antrim

Mr Christopher Robert David Cuddy

For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Peter Anthony Dolan

Founder, Enda Dolan Foundation

For services to Justice and to Young People in Northern Ireland

Mr Jahswill Rohi Alexander Emmanuel

Founder, Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures Northern Ireland

For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Julie Gough

For services to Midwifery in Northern Ireland

Mrs Lynn Green

For services to Emergency Nursing in Northern Ireland

Mrs Raye Elizabeth Greenaway

For services to Young People in Northern Ireland through The Boys' Brigade

Mr Derek Richard Greenaway

For services to Young People in Northern Ireland through The Boys' Brigade

Mr William John Hutchinson

Volunteer Driver, Belfast City Hospital

For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

Mrs Catherine Georgina Campbell

For services to Save The Children and to the community in Belfast

Mr William Iain Kennedy

Director, Aisling Counselling Centre and Coach, Enniskillen Royal Boat Club

For voluntary service to the community in County Fermanagh

Mr Dara Seamus McAnulty

For services to the Environment and to People with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Mrs Winnifred McConnell

Registrar, Belfast City Council

For services to Local Government

Mr James McDowell

For services to the community in Banbridge, County Down

Mr Patrick Joseph McTeague

Food Technology Technician, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive

For Public and Voluntary Service

Mr Anthony Oliver Morrison

For voluntary services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mr James McVicker Morrison

For services to Agriculture in Northern Ireland

Ms Michelle Veronica Mullan

Clerical Officer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen’s University Belfast

For voluntary and charitable service to the community in County Antrim

Mrs Siobhain Murphy

Co-founder, A Safe Space To Be Me

For services to the community in County Antrim

Mr David Ronald Quigg

For services to Police and Military Welfare in County Armagh

Mr James Reed

Head of Crime Scene Investigation, Police Service of Northern Ireland

For services to Policing in Northern Ireland

Mr William David Sargent

Support Services Coordinator, The Open University

For services to Higher Education and to Charity

Mrs Iris Smyth

Lately Senior Telephonist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust

For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

Ms Carolyn Tailford

Co-founder, A Safe Space To Be Me

For services to the community in County Antrim

Mr Jonathan Gordon Topping

General Manager, Clayton Hotel, Belfast

For services to the Covid-19 Response

Mr Peter Giosuè Vannucci

Vice-President, Bangor Football Club

For services to Association Football in County Down

Mrs Alison June Wolfe

Senior Personal Secretary, Labour Relations Agency

For services to Employment Relations in Northern Ireland

Ms Helena Mary White

County President, Girlguiding North Down

For services to Young People in Northern Ireland

– King’s Police Medal (KPM) –

“Achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others”

Mr John Bannon

Constable, PSNI

Mrs Lindsay Leanne Fisher

Detective Superintendent, PSNI

Mr Alan Todd

Assistant Chief Constable, PSNI