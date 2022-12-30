New Year Honours 2023: The full Northern Ireland list from BEMs to CBEs - all the names, all the citations
Here it is, the full list of the Northern Ireland-based New Year Honours’ Recipients for 2023 (in alphabetical order, with citations as supplied by the government):
The Order of the British Empire was established by King George V in 1917 "to honour those who had served in a non-combative role and expanded the Order to reward contributions to the arts, sciences, charitable work and public service”; most of the following honours are part of that order.
– Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) –
Given for those who have “a conspicuous leading role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or a highly distinguished, innovative contribution in his or her area of activity”
Patrick Anthony Jennings OBE
(Now based in Brickendon, Hertfordshire)
For services to Association Football and to Charity
Ms Maria Teresa Jennings
Director, Regulatory Compliance, People and Northern Ireland, Food Standards Agency
For services to Public Health
Mr Samuel David Pollock
For Public Service in Northern Ireland
Dr Graham Harold Gudgin
(Based in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
– Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) –
“Distinguished regional or county-wide role in any field, through achievement or service to the community including notable practitioners known nationally”
Dr Jennifer Elliott
For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland
Mr Brian Baird
Lately Board Member, Invest NI
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
Mr John Gordon Milligan
For services to Business and Human Resource Management in Northern Ireland
Mr Victor James Boyd Chestnutt
Lately President, Ulster Farmers’ Union
For services to Agriculture
Dr John Edmund Stannard
Legal Academic, Queen’s University of Belfast
For services to Legal Education
Trevor Dale Robinson
Lately Principal, Lurgan College, County Armagh
For services to Education
Mrs Carol Marie McCann
Lately Principal, St Dominic’s Grammar School
For services to Education
Mrs Mary Montgomery
Principal, Belfast Boys' Model
For services to Education
Professor Francis Anthony Casey
Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist
For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland
Mr Joseph Patrick Breen
Lately Senior Scientific Officer, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive
For services to Marine Science and to Environmental Protection
Mr Steven McCourt
Head of Reducing Reoffending, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive
For Public Service
Mr Michael Thomas Bell
Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association Ltd
For services to the Food and Drink Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland
Ms Deborah Elizabeth Watters
Co-Director, Northern Ireland Alternative
For Public Service
– Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) –
Dr Robert (Roy) Anderson
For services to Science and Nature
Mrs Sandra Hazel Bailie
For services to Bowls
Mr George Crawford Bell
For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland
Mr William John Gaston Bennett
For services to Radio and Television Broadcasting in Northern Ireland
Mrs Sandra Best
Volunteer and Trustee, Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation
For Voluntary Service
Stephen John Bleakley
For services to Libraries and to the community in Fermanagh, Omagh and Fivemiletown
Mr Kenneth Sydney Brundle
For services to Business, to Economic development and to the Charitable Sector in Northern Ireland
Dr Anne Campbell
Reader, Queen’s University Belfast
For services to Drug Policy and Practice
Mr William James Coffey
Secretary to the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board
For Public Service
Mrs Susan Shirley Cunningham DL
Lately President, North of Ireland Veterinary Association
For services to the Veterinary Profession in Northern Ireland
Mrs Jacqueline Dixon
Chief Executive, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council
For services to Local Government and to the community in Northern Ireland
Ms Eileen Lilian Mary Donnelly
Member, Board of Governors, The Integrated College, Dungannon
For services to Education in Northern Ireland
Mrs Lorraine Foster
For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Dr Godfrey Jonathan Gaston
Lately Director, Centre for Secure Information Technologies
For services to Cyber Security Innovation
Mr Brian Jozef Grzymek
Lately Deputy Director, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive
For Public and Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland
Mrs Kathleen Margaret Joy Guthrie
For services to the Reserve Forces and to the Veteran Community in Northern Ireland
The Reverend Matthew Hagan
Chaplain, Southern Area Hospice and Rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown Parishes, County Armagh
For services to Hospice Healthcare and to the community in Northern Ireland
Professor Anne Heaslett
Lately Principal, Stranmillis University College, Queen's University Belfast
For services to Education
Mr Peter Desmond Jack
For services to Endurance Sport and Charity in Northern Ireland
Mr Samuel James Kee
Community Development Worker
For services to the community in County Londonderry
Mr Gavin Joseph Killeen DL
Managing Director, Nuprint Technologies Ltd
For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland
Mr Robert Leckey
For services to Education in County Down, Northern Ireland
Dr Alison Florence Livingstone
Paediatrician, Northern Health and Social Care Trust
For services to Safeguarding Children in Northern Ireland
Mr Peter Anthony McBride
For services to the Economy and to the community in County Tyrone
Mr Patrick Joseph McGurn
Chief Executive Officer, Lakeland Community Care
For services to the Community in County Fermanagh and Tyrone
Professor Sonja Jayne McIlfatrick
Dean of the Ulster Doctoral College and Professor of Nursing and Palliative Care, Ulster University
For Services to Higher Education and Public Health
Mr William Oliver DL
For services to Education, to Business and to Charities in County Londonderry
Mrs Heather Pratt
Chair, Board of Governors, Rossmar Special School, Limavady, County Londonderry
For services to Education
Mrs Gail Redmond
For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland
Mr Andrew Peter Saunders
Lately Chair, Southern Regional College (Further and Higher Education College), County Armagh and County Down
For services to the Further Education Sector in Northern Ireland
Professor Michael Gordon Scott
Director, Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre
For services to Pharmacy in Northern Ireland
Mr John Stewart
District Chairman, Royal British Legion Northern Ireland
For services to Veterans
Mrs Ursula Margaret Waite
For services to the Agri-Food Industry and to the Economy of Northern Ireland
Mr Joseph Norman Wilson
For services to Business and to the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Samuel Godfrey Young
For services to Social Work and to Education
Rabbi David Michael Kale
Faith Leader, Belfast Synagogue
For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland
Ms Katrina McDonnell
Founder, Homeless Period Belfast
For services to Women's Health
– Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) –
“Achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others”
Mr Stephen Burns
Road Sweeper, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
For services to the community in Portglenone, County Antrim
Mr Robert James (Seamus) Collins
For services to Seriously Ill Children
Mrs Roberta Joan Cooke
Manager, Caw Community Playgroup, Londonderry
For services to Early Years Learning
Mrs Tracey Crothers
For services to the community in Maghaberry, County Antrim
Mr Christopher Robert David Cuddy
For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Peter Anthony Dolan
Founder, Enda Dolan Foundation
For services to Justice and to Young People in Northern Ireland
Mr Jahswill Rohi Alexander Emmanuel
Founder, Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures Northern Ireland
For services to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Julie Gough
For services to Midwifery in Northern Ireland
Mrs Lynn Green
For services to Emergency Nursing in Northern Ireland
Mrs Raye Elizabeth Greenaway
For services to Young People in Northern Ireland through The Boys' Brigade
Mr Derek Richard Greenaway
For services to Young People in Northern Ireland through The Boys' Brigade
Mr William John Hutchinson
Volunteer Driver, Belfast City Hospital
For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland
Mrs Catherine Georgina Campbell
For services to Save The Children and to the community in Belfast
Mr William Iain Kennedy
Director, Aisling Counselling Centre and Coach, Enniskillen Royal Boat Club
For voluntary service to the community in County Fermanagh
Mr Dara Seamus McAnulty
For services to the Environment and to People with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Mrs Winnifred McConnell
Registrar, Belfast City Council
For services to Local Government
Mr James McDowell
For services to the community in Banbridge, County Down
Mr Patrick Joseph McTeague
Food Technology Technician, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive
For Public and Voluntary Service
Mr Anthony Oliver Morrison
For voluntary services to the community in Northern Ireland
Mr James McVicker Morrison
For services to Agriculture in Northern Ireland
Ms Michelle Veronica Mullan
Clerical Officer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen’s University Belfast
For voluntary and charitable service to the community in County Antrim
Mrs Siobhain Murphy
Co-founder, A Safe Space To Be Me
For services to the community in County Antrim
Mr David Ronald Quigg
For services to Police and Military Welfare in County Armagh
Mr James Reed
Head of Crime Scene Investigation, Police Service of Northern Ireland
For services to Policing in Northern Ireland
Mr William David Sargent
Support Services Coordinator, The Open University
For services to Higher Education and to Charity
Mrs Iris Smyth
Lately Senior Telephonist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust
For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland
Ms Carolyn Tailford
Co-founder, A Safe Space To Be Me
For services to the community in County Antrim
Mr Jonathan Gordon Topping
General Manager, Clayton Hotel, Belfast
For services to the Covid-19 Response
Mr Peter Giosuè Vannucci
Vice-President, Bangor Football Club
For services to Association Football in County Down
Mrs Alison June Wolfe
Senior Personal Secretary, Labour Relations Agency
For services to Employment Relations in Northern Ireland
Ms Helena Mary White
County President, Girlguiding North Down
For services to Young People in Northern Ireland
– King’s Police Medal (KPM) –
“Achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others”
Mr John Bannon
Constable, PSNI
Mrs Lindsay Leanne Fisher
Detective Superintendent, PSNI
Mr Alan Todd
Assistant Chief Constable, PSNI