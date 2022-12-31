New Year Honours: Brian May: I thought I was on wrong side for this

Brian May of Queen performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022

As the virtuoso guitarist in rock band Queen, the 75-year-old is responsible for some of the biggest riffs in popular music, from the solo on ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ to the melodic strums of ‘Somebody To Love’.

Alongside late frontman Freddie Mercury, bassist John Deacon and drummer Roger Taylor, he scored numerous number ones during the group’s ’80s heyday.

The musician, astrophysicist and animal welfare advocate is being recognised for his services to music and charity.

He told the PA news agency he is “excited” and “pleasantly surprised” and the news has been “sinking in over the last few days”.

He added: “I feel very good about it. The first reaction I suppose is ‘Oh my God’, because it’s a shock.

“I don’t think I expected it because I haven’t been conducting the kind of life which I thought would lead to a knighthood – I’ve been quite vociferous in criticising recent governments for a start.

“So I imagined that I was on the wrong side for all that stuff. It’s a nice surprise to have this honour put upon me.

“I also think it comes with a responsibility to continue to behave in a way which benefits the country and the rest of the population here and the world as well.

“But I take this responsibility quite seriously anyway so it’s an encouragement to seek a good place and for everybody in the world.”

May has also made a name for himself outside music, earning a PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College London in 2007 and campaigning for animal rights.

He co-founded International Asteroid Day and also had one named after him – 52665 Brianmay.

He is also co-founder of the Save Me Trust, which campaigns for the rights of foxes and badgers, and is vice-president of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

He has continued to record and play live, both solo and as part of a new version of Queen featuring Taylor on drums and a variety of singers, most recently Adam Lambert.

He said of his knighthood: “They asked for an official statement and I made one, and what I said was I don’t regard it so much as a reward, I regard it as a kind of charge, like a kind of commission to do the things that one would expect a knight to do – to fight for justice, to fight for people who don’t have any voice.

“And, in my case, for all creatures who don’t have a voice, and I regard it as a kind of endorsement of what I do.

“Because that is what I do more and more, I spend a lot of my time making music, of course, that’s my primary calling I suppose.

“But my feeling is, as you move through life, you need to become a completely rounded person.

“So it’s not just enough to be following your calling, you have to look at what your existence means in the context of the country and the planet and people.”

