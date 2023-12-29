New Year honours: Veteran nurse Nicki Patterson dedicates OBE to patients and colleagues

​A nurse who has been made an OBE has dedicated the honour to her patients and colleagues over almost four decades.

Nicki Patterson, a former director of nursing in the South Eastern Health Trust, has been recognised in the New Year honours list for her services to health and social care.

Ms Patterson said: “It has been a real privilege to work in Northern Ireland as a nurse for nearly four decades.

“I have met so many amazing people along the way – patients and their families, colleagues I have worked for and with. This award is for all of them.

“Nursing with heart and head is not always easy, but it is always worthwhile and makes a true difference to people's lives often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Nicki retired from the trust in March after a nursing career spanning close to 40 years.

She trained in the 1980s, taking up a staff nurse post at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in 1987.

She moved to the Mater Hospital Trust in 2001 as an assistant director of nursing before moving in 2003 to the Department of Health as part of the chief nursing officer’s team.

She also worked as a nursing co-director in the Belfast Trust before being appointed director of nursing at the South Eastern Trust.

Trust chief executive Roisin Coulter said: “This recognition is a testament to Nicki’s exceptional leadership and tireless efforts to raise the standard of patient care.”

Also recognised with an MBE is Lisburn-based vocal coach and musical director Ashley Fulton, who is originally from Magherafelt.

He has been recognised for his services to music in Northern Ireland.

“It is both an immense honour and a humbling experience to be recognised with an MBE in the New Year's honours list. This award is not just a reflection of my journey in music but a testament to the incredible talents and dedication of the individuals I've had the privilege to work with.

“Music has the power to unite, inspire and transform, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its lifeblood in Northern Ireland. This MBE is absolutely a shared celebration with every student, colleague, and collaborator who has been a part of my remarkable musical journey.”

Ashley’s influence extends far beyond the province, with past students regularly gracing stages across the globe, including the West End and Broadway.

Ashley’s list of remarkable achievements includes tutoring an impressive and unprecedented 97 Northern Irish students through successful auditions to esteemed drama schools including Arts Educational, Mountview Academy, Royal Academy of Music, Guildford School of Acting, Royal Conservatoire Scotland, Urdang Academy, Trinity Laban, and Italia Conti.