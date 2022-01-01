New Year honours: Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson dedicates MBE to innocent survivors of terrorism

Kenny Donaldson said he was shocked and deeply humbled when he was notified that he would be recognised in the New Year Honours list.

He has worked with victims of terrorism for years through his involvement with Innocent Victims United (IVU) and the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

He said: “I was shocked and a little embarrassed when I opened the letter and read its contents. I feel deeply humbled that anyone would have thought to put forward my name in this way. To those who did I would wish to say thank you very much.”

Kenny Donaldson who has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the community in Northern Ireland in the New Year honours list.

He added: “However, I am not accepting this MBE honour for Kenny Donaldson, I accept it for innocent victims and survivors of terrorism and other Troubles-related violence.

“Many of them I have had the privilege of knowing over the past 15 years and more through SEFF, IVU and beyond, and who have come from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds; unified in their opposition to violence being used as a means to pursue or defend a political objective.

“I never cease to be amazed by the dignity and grace of those who have been so grievously wronged and for which no justice, nor accountability has yet followed.”

Mr Donaldson continued: “I don’t view what I do as employment or as a job, for me it is a vocation and a cause.

“I am conscious that often people are acknowledged through Her Majesty’s Birthday and New Year’s Honours at the point of retirement or when a milestone achievement has been made.

“That is not the case with me, I am still very much part of the fight and there is much which remains to be done in ensuring that the integrity of victim and survivor experiences is preserved and that those impacted might experience a quality of life.

“We must get services right for such individuals particularly around the area of mental health.”

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Donaldson added: “It remains my privilege to be Director of Services for SEFF and to be afforded the latitude to lead operationally under the guidance of a supportive Chairman in Eric Brown who was one of three men to form the group back in 1998 and who has helped me in many ways in performing my role over the last 13 plus years.

“I am also fortunate to work with a committed team of staff and service providers, but also an army of volunteers in excess of 100 who are the fuel which keeps the SEFF engine running.

“But it is the special people (members and others we support) who allow us to share in their lives; often the most painful and intimate aspects that truly makes the work we do so rewarding”.

He went on to say: “Looking forward to 2022 there are many challenges for SEFF, IVU and the constituency we serve including; the impending legacy legislation, the need for a resourced Regional Trauma Network to become operational, to secure progression on our capital build project at the former Lisnaskea High School site, to contribute to the new Victims Strategy, to see positive outcomes for those applying to the TPDPS (Aka Victims Pension scheme) and to continue to further professionalise our services across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

“2022 will also be a year when a SEFF delegation completes a good practice visit to Rwanda and we hope to renew our ties with Spanish victim’s group COVITE through development of further joint projects and collaborative working.