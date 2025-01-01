PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

New Years Day: Brave swimmers take the plunge in Carnlough Harbour for Ballymena Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association charity

While you may have been wrapped up toasty warm in front of the fire watching TV on New Year’s Day, for others, their idea of fun was jumping into the nearest ice cold harbour for charity – in this case at Carnlough. Brrrrrrrrrrr!