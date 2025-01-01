PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

New Years Day: Brave swimmers take the plunge in Carnlough Harbour for Ballymena Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association charity

By Philip Bradfield
Published 1st Jan 2025, 17:21 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 17:28 GMT
While you may have been wrapped up toasty warm in front of the fire watching TV on New Year’s Day, for others, their idea of fun was jumping into the nearest ice cold harbour for charity – in this case at Carnlough. Brrrrrrrrrrr!

And to add to the fun, there were plenty of fancy dress costumes involved as well! This year sees the 52nd running of the event, with money going to support the work of the Ballymena Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association.

PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

1. Megan Clements from Ballymena takes part in the charity New's Year Day swim in Carnlough harbour, Co. Antrim.

PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: PM

Photo Sales
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

2. Megan Clements from Ballymena still smiling after her plunge.

PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: PM

Photo Sales
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

3. Wonder Women: Sisters Patricia Cowan and Mandy Clark take part in the charity New's Year Day swim in Carnlough harbour, Co. Antrim.

PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: PM

Photo Sales
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

4. And in they go! Sisters Patricia Cowan and Mandy Clark in Carnlough harbour.

PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: PM

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice