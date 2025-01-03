Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for new social housing in Newtownabbey.

The proposal has been submitted by an agent on behalf of Newpark Developments Ltd, Dromore, for 16 new homes and demolition of existing derelict buildings at Princes Avenue on the site of a former garden centre.

The proposed homes will comprise of eight apartments, four semi-detached houses, three terraced dwellings and one wheelchair accessible bungalow.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: “The proposed design aims reflect the character of the site while enhancing the area and creating well-designed homes with associated amenity and shared landscaped spaces.

General view of Princes Avenue, Newtownabbey. Pic: Google Maps

“The existing site is currently in disrepair. It was previously a functioning garden centre accessed from Princes Crescent with a private dwelling. The existing two-storey home is in disrepair and sorely stands out in its current setting that could instead provide an opportunity for fulfilling local housing needs.

“The proposed development will help meet the current and projected increase in the need for high quality social housing including accommodation for wheelchair users in the area; a local need has been identified and this development is a direct response to that requirement.”

The statement also says the area “predominantly consists of two-storey flat- roofed, white rendered dwellings”, adding the proposal “seeks to promote the character of the area through mimicking these architectural qualities”.

Under construction (archive image). Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

It has indicated the proposed apartment blocks and detached dwellings “will not exceed two storeys and similarly appear as flat-roofed buildings”.

It noted “the existing site will become operational again, reducing the likelihood of anti-social behaviour and maintaining residential activity along Princes Avenue/Princes Crescent”.

“The replacement of the existing dwelling and garden centre buildings, which are in disrepair, with a new modern dwellings will indicate investment in the local area,” the report said.

“The proposed development will help meet the current and projected increase in the need for high quality social housing.”

The Housing Executive says 1,229 new social housing units are needed in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough during the next five years.

During the 2023/24 financial year, £4.1m was invested in new social housing stock locally. There were 302 housing association units on-site at the end of last March and 90 housing completions for the year in the borough.