Newtownabbey man Jim Moore, aka Only Slaggin, has been endorsed by Gordon Ramsey

Ramsay, known for his fiery reputation in the kitchen, shared a split screen of Jim’s version of Gordon’s Ultimate Steak Sandwich and animatedly commented throughout. He loved the “very scenic” Northern Ireland location, and of Jim’s seasoning, he said: “Very sophisticated, this dude is on it…seasoned the meat, lovely, beautiful fillet there by the way!”

Jim creates his videos with the help of his wife Romilly, who films the action, and also has her own social media platforms, @only.rom. The original video was created and posted in May 2022, recorded on the grounds of Glenarm Castle on the scenic North Coast.

Jim’s dish got the seal of approval, with Gordon exclaiming, “Hold on a minute, it looks like the ultimate steak sandwich…this man is serious.”

It was no Hell’s Kitchen with Ramsey commenting: “Caramelised tomatoes, garlic, thyme, wow, that looks a very glamorous brush right there, look at you! Dude, you’ve gone all posh! Now for the sauce, the mustard, the mayo, mixed nicely, beautifully seasoned, man this guy is getting very arty!”

Speaking of the final dish he said: “Right, the slice. Let’s get into that magic. And, ohhh yes! Oh, two sandwiches, one for me, one for you! You can’t devour that all on your own, please save some for me! It looks good though kiddo, well done!

Jim Moore said: “I was so shocked to see Gordon Ramsay’s notification about our dish! He’s been following me for a while, and he would occasionally engage, but this was a whole new level of interaction.

Myself and Rom do a lot of our cooking content at home where we have a purpose built ‘BBQ Shack’ so we can cook outside year round. But we also love taking the grills out on road trips to cook mostly around Ireland, but we have also done some in Australia and most recently I have completed a road trip from Austin, Texas to New Orleans cooking dishes inspired from the local cuisine along the way.”

“The location of the cook mentioned by Gordon was Glenarm Castle on the North Coast of Northern Ireland where Rom and I spent the day enjoying the grounds and scenery before cooking some lunch on the riverside,” Jim continued.

Giving some recipe inspiration, on his Ultimate Steak Sandwich, Jim said: “We cooked a wonderful piece of fillet steak seasoned generously with salt and pepper before searing and finishing indirect on the BBQ. We then roasted the fillet of beef over garlic & thyme basting it in melted butter with a herb brush building those layers of flavour! The relish was a simple mix of red onion, chilli, baby tomatoes - halved, garlic, splash of sherry vinegar, olive oil and then at the very end topped with some freshly chopped basil. The mustard mayo is simply three tablespoons of mayo and three teaspoons of wholegrain mustard.”